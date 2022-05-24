Osimhen, Ighalo and Ndidi headline the top 10 most fashionable African players

Fashion and football have always had quite an enviable relationship, as it has with other sports anyways.

In as much as football athletes are constantly faced with the task of doing their business on the pitch, there's always one eye and what these stars are actually up to off the pitch.

From luxurious clothing to exotic trips and experiences, neither of us are in any position to actually blame them for the kind of lifestyle they choose... i mean, with some of these stars commanding hefty paygrades all across Europe, it's not really hard to see them reflect this through their outfits and lifestyle all around.

Now we know the current breed of African stars in world football might not command mammoth wages at their respective clubs, but best believe - they can also hold their own in terms of brand endorsments and wealth, rocking expensive designers from Gucci to Chanel, Versace and the likes of them.

Pulse Sports reviews the best-dressed African athletes of the 2020/21 footballing season in no particular order

Four Super Eagles stars make it to the list, but the likes of Ivorian and Gabonese stars are certainly not left out as well.

Without any further delay, let's get right into it:

1 Odion Ighalo

The 32-year-old Al-Hilal star is certainly not social media-shy.

Ighalo has managed to establish himself as one of the most popular Nigerian footballers of all time.

The former Manchester United man is undisputedly the highest earning Nigerian footballer in the world, commanding a bumper £170,000-per-week wage with his Saudi side.

OdionIghalo/Instagram

Ighalo is the definition of simplicity and class. He's stunned on a couple of occasions with his outfit by doing the bare minimum with his style.

The Super Eagles star begins our list because he has time and again continued to be one of the true fashion icons in modern-day African football.

2 Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

The 32-year-old Barcelona striker is definitely social media savy - keeping up with trends on social media platforms like social media and Twitter.

Instagram/@auba

Already the Gabonese international has one of the dopest garages in football and has quite a high knack for automobiles and exotic wears.

This season, the former Arsenal skipper never lost his drip and flaunted it once again last season - only with lots of bling this time probably.

'Ice on his neck, Ice on his wrist like that - that's how star do' - Skibii got nothing on this guy actually.

3 Victor Osimhen

@victorosimhen9/Instagram

Osimhen has always been notorious for 'cruise control' on social media.

One would reckon that out of all the Super eagles stars, he's the most outspoken - at least on social media.

The Napoli striker just scooped the award for the best Young Player in the just concluded Serie A season, after bagging an incredible 14 goals in 26 league games to help his side finish 3rd in the summit.

Osimhen's style is unique as it is exotic and continued into the just concluded season as well.

In as much as he's known for memes, he also boasts a pretty 'finesse' drip game.

The 23-year-old Lagos born star is also a huge fan of sneakers, from his sick Jordans to Nike and even Alexander McQueen. He's never afraid to show off his pricy footwears.

A complete baller on and off the pitch.

4 Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea's Moroccan wizard doesn't escape this list.

Ziyech arrived England with a lot of promise from Dutch Champions Ajax in 2021.

However, for all the 29-year-old's spectacular technique, he's been unable to establish himself as a mainstay in Thomas Tuchel's side, going on brief spells of brilliance and eventually fading off partly due to injuries.

Instagram/@hziyech

His style doesn't only stop on the pitch with his armbands on both of his wrists, but rather extends to the gram.

Regardless, the Moroccan star knows how to drip for whatever occasion he finds himself.

He's a master of casual attires and fleek snickers.

Ziyech is certainly enjoying and loving the life in England, taking flights at his convenience to chill and relax whenever he feels like.

5 Wilfred Ndidi

Leicester midfielder has established himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in English football's apex division.

The 25-year-old Super Eagles star is one of the most popular players in Nigeria, largely because of his impressive performances at club and national level.

Ndidi is also one of the highest-paid African footballers and it's also often active on his social media.

Instagram/@ndidi25

The Leicester star echoes humility in the highest form as is evident from his posts on social media. He gushes over his daughter a lot as well his spouse - both of whom he holds extremely dear.

Ndidi has a pretty decent fashion-sense and style, and has stunned a couple of times of his Instagram this season.

For this superstar, less is more - and it works everytime either ways.

He might not be as lavish as most would expect - not that he can't when he wants to, but his fashion standards are certainly on point.

6 Achraf Hakimi

PSG wingback Hakimi is unarguably one of the best players in his position in world football today.

The 23-year-old pacy defender is exceptional on the pitch and is unarguably Africa's best wingback.

AchrafHakimi/Instagram

The Moroccan international's style echoes everything Gen Z from his outfit to his snapshots on the gram.

Hakimi is no doubt loving life in Paris and it's no surprise to see him drip steady for someone who plies his trade in the 'city of love' or for a city that has been known to be 'the home of fashion'.

7 Alex Iwobi

Everton attacker Alexander Iwobi is one of the coolest stars in the Premier league.

The 26-year-old Super Eagles star has just recently helped his Merseyside club avoid relegation after a frustrating season with the Toffees.

Instagram/@alexanderiwobi

Regardless of Iwobi's struggles with Everton, he never let it affect his drip game - i mean....not even for a second.

Iwobi ardently follows fashion trends in vogue and has a fondling for exotic jewellry.

Personally, I'm a huge fan of his jackets and hoodie sweats game - which are precisely always on point.

He's able to blend brilliantly blend colours in casual fashion from Louis Vitton as well showing off fresh designs from his Puma family.

As much he tries not to do much, he's often scored hits with his outfit this season.

Easily one of the most fashionable African athletes no doubt.

8 Said Benrahma

To begin with, Benrahma's drip is hard. No....it's actually hard, like really solid.

The 26-year-old Algerian attacker plies his trade with London club West Ham and has produced some special moments for the Hammers last season.

Instagram/@saidbenrahma11

But really, we need to acknowledge this man's drip. It's serious and the same time super cool.

Benrahma isn't West Ham's poster boy but in that drip category. It would be wise to just leave it for the Algerian star.

He's impressed most times when he steps out and surprisingly, he's rarely seen with blings on his neck like most football stars.

Effortlessly slaying in his drip, at least from what we can see on his Instagram.

9 Serge Aurier

The 29-year-old Villarreal full-back isn't as active on his social media like the rest of the stars on this list.

However, the Ivorian star never fails to remind us what he's capable of on his Instagram when he decides to show off.

Instagram/@sergeaurier

El Jefe as he calls himself is also a huge embodiment of simplicity and class.

For a player who's been previously based in Paris, it's no surprise his fashion style tells a thing or two of his appearance off the pitch.

10 Wilfred Zaha

Crystal Palace's talisman Wilfred Zaha, ended the season completing the damage that had already been done to Manchester United all season as the Red devils lost to the Eagles on Sunday evening.

Instagram/@wilfredzaha

However, the 29-year-old Ivorian winger has been spotted in some cool drips off the pitch last season.

The Eagles star is one of the best dribblers in African football and while we entertains with his moments of brilliance on the pitch, he impresses with his outfits off the pitch.