Oshoala, Plumptre and 20 others called up for Super Falcons friendly against Japan

Tosin Abayomi
After a 6-1 loss to the USA in 2 games, Oshoala, Plumptre return to Super Falcons ahead of friendly against Japan

Super Falcons head Coach Randy Waldrum has called up 22 players for the next international friendly games.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will take on the Senior Women National Team of Japan known as the Nadeshiko, in an international friendly fixture scheduled for October in Kobe.

The friendly game comes after the Super Falcons faced off against the United States of America (USWNT) twice.

The Super Falcons lost 4-0 in Kansas City and 2-1 in Washington DC in their last outing. Ahead of the fixture against Japan, Waldrum has opted to bring back some familiar players.

Waldrum called up several players of the Falconets team that advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup for the friendly against the USWNT.

There are still some Falconets players in the squad as regulars return to the team since featuring at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Some of the players that return to the team are Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala and Leicester City women's defender Ashleigh Plumptre.

Oshoala returns to the Super Falcons are her injury against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa at the WAFCON.

The Super Falcons continue to face high-profile competition ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria's friendly fixture against Japan will take place in Kobe on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Chiamaka Nnadozie, Nkiruka Obidinma, Yewande Balogun

Osinachi Ohale, Ashleigh Plumptre, Oluwatosin Demehin, Glory Ogbonna, Rofiat Imuran, Michelle Alozie

Regina Otu, Christy Ucheibe, Halimatu Ayinde, Peace Efih, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, Deborah Abiodun

Asisat Oshoala, Uchenna Kanu, Ifeoma Onumonu, Gift Monday, Vivian Ikechukwu, Rasheedat Ajibade, Toni Payne

