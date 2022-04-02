Okocha and Yakubu all smiles at 2022 FIFA World Cup draw despite Super Eagles' failure to qualify [Photos]

There was a lot of Nigerian presence at the occasion despite the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the World Cup scheduled to start in November this year.

Nigerian American singer, songwriter, and record producer David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido is featured on the soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick was also in attendance at the draws as a member of the Organizing Committee for FIFA competitions.

Okocha was seen on stage as part of the legends selected by FIFA to participate in the draw ceremony.

Yakubu on the other hand was among the handful of African legends also present to witness the occasion.

The 39-year-old Yakubu took to social media to post about attending the draw ceremony.

Yakubu posted a picture on his official Instagram account with the caption, 'Yak'