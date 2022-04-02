Former Super Eagles of Nigeria players Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha and Yakubu Ayegbeni were both present at the 2022 FIFA World Cup draws on Friday, April 1st.
Okocha and Yakubu all smiles at 2022 FIFA World Cup draw despite Super Eagles' failure to qualify [Photos]
Yakubu and Okocha had a great time in Qatar even though the Super Eagles wont be there.
There was a lot of Nigerian presence at the occasion despite the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the World Cup scheduled to start in November this year.
Nigerian American singer, songwriter, and record producer David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido is featured on the soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick was also in attendance at the draws as a member of the Organizing Committee for FIFA competitions.
Okocha was seen on stage as part of the legends selected by FIFA to participate in the draw ceremony.
Yakubu on the other hand was among the handful of African legends also present to witness the occasion.
The 39-year-old Yakubu took to social media to post about attending the draw ceremony.
Yakubu posted a picture on his official Instagram account with the caption, 'Yak'
The presence of the Super Eagles players at the draw ceremony serves as a reminder for Nigerian football fans that the country will not be participating when the tournament kicks off later this year.
More from category
-
'Who Will Be Manchester United's Next Manager?' - Tuchel, 3 others named in Red Devils' YouTube show, The Debate
-
Okocha and Yakubu all smiles at 2022 FIFA World Cup draw despite Super Eagles' failure to qualify [Photos]
-
Davido makes Nigerians proud as he performs 'Hayya Hayya' at 2022 FIFA World Cup draw ceremony