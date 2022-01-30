Odion Ighalo swaps Al-Shabab for Saudi Arabian rivals Al-Hilal

Ighalo joined Al-Hilal from divisional rivals Al-Shabab on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

The 32-year-old signed a one-and-a-half-year deal that will keep him with Al-Hilal until June 2023.

A statement on the official website of the club about the signing of the Nigerian striker said, "Al-Hilal Board of Directors chaired by 'Mr. Fahad Bin Saad Bin Nafel' has concluded a contract with the player Odion Ighalo."

"The contract of Ighalo lasts for a year and a half in which the club board signed it today evening with the player."

Pulse Nigeria

Ighalo took to his official Instagram account to thank his former club Al-Shabab.

Along with a photo wearing their jersey was a message that said, Thank You @alshababsaudifc it was a Pleasure 🙏🏾🤍💛🖤#yallashabab #thankful #gratitude #gratfulheart."

A statement on Ighalo's Instagram account above the move said, Verified

Those that leave everything in God’s hand will eventually see God’s hand in everything…New Chapter✍🏽💙🙏🏾 #alhilal #thankful #gratitude #grateful."

Al Hilal is in fourth place in the Saudi Arabia Professional League and three points behind Ighalo's previous club Al-Shabab.