Odion Ighalo swaps Al-Shabab for Saudi Arabian rivals Al-Hilal

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The 32-year-old Super Eagles star changes clubs halfway through the season.

Odion Ighalo decided to change clubs in Saudi Arabia
Odion Ighalo decided to change clubs in Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has completed a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

Recommended articles

Ighalo joined Al-Hilal from divisional rivals Al-Shabab on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

The 32-year-old signed a one-and-a-half-year deal that will keep him with Al-Hilal until June 2023.

www.instagram.com

A statement on the official website of the club about the signing of the Nigerian striker said, "Al-Hilal Board of Directors chaired by 'Mr. Fahad Bin Saad Bin Nafel' has concluded a contract with the player Odion Ighalo."

"The contract of Ighalo lasts for a year and a half in which the club board signed it today evening with the player."

Odion Ighalo is expected to lead Al-Hilal to the title in Saudi Arabia
Odion Ighalo is expected to lead Al-Hilal to the title in Saudi Arabia Pulse Nigeria

Ighalo took to his official Instagram account to thank his former club Al-Shabab.

Along with a photo wearing their jersey was a message that said, Thank You @alshababsaudifc it was a Pleasure 🙏🏾🤍💛🖤#yallashabab #thankful #gratitude #gratfulheart."

A statement on Ighalo's Instagram account above the move said, Verified

Those that leave everything in God’s hand will eventually see God’s hand in everything…New Chapter✍🏽💙🙏🏾 #alhilal #thankful #gratitude #grateful."

www.instagram.com

Al Hilal is in fourth place in the Saudi Arabia Professional League and three points behind Ighalo's previous club Al-Shabab.

Ighalo is expected to make his debut for Al-Hilal when they travel to face Ettifaq on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 R16 Preview

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 R16 Preview

Egypt vs Morocco: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Round-of-16 Preview

Egypt vs Morocco: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Round-of-16 Preview

Africa to experience first floating basketball Court in Lagos this February

Africa to experience first floating basketball Court in Lagos this February

Odion Ighalo swaps Al-Shabab for Saudi Arabian rivals Al-Hilal

Odion Ighalo swaps Al-Shabab for Saudi Arabian rivals Al-Hilal

'First to do no dey pain' and 6 other reactions to Tunisia's AFCON exit

'First to do no dey pain' and 6 other reactions to Tunisia's AFCON exit

AFCON 2021: Quarter-finals – Tactical match-ups (Sunday)

AFCON 2021: Quarter-finals – Tactical match-ups (Sunday)

Trending

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

Maduka Okoye is under fire as Super Eagles goalkpeer

'Win for Me' - Emmanuel Adebayor urges Super Eagles; brags about Nigerian heritage

Emmanuel Adebayor

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Samuel Kalu is being criticized because of his age

Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu excited to join struggling Watford

Samuel Kalu