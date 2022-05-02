NPFL

Referee receives heavy blow from MFM fan after draw with Rangers

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

At Agege, a referee was given a heavy blow while Rivers United were reportedly held hostage in Ilorin

MFM fan blow referee after draw with Enugu Rangers
MFM fan blow referee after draw with Enugu Rangers

There were no goals scored in this encounter as Rangers were able to stifle MFM in front of their home fans at the Agege Stadium Ijaye Lagos.

Recommended articles

MFM fans were not happy with the result and blamed the match official for the frustrating result.

The match official was attacked after the game as the Stadium became restless with the outcome.

This is not a new occurrence in the NPFL as violence is often what fans resort to when fans are not happy with the result.

ALSO READ - NPFL Review: Rivers United, Plateau United stumble in title race; Akwa United beaten in Katsina

The blow then resulted into a fracas on the pitch as the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) present at the stadium had to interfere.

Just in February, Plateau United players and staff were violently beaten by Gombe United fans because their team was held to a 1-1 draw at the new Pantami Stadium.

In a related development, Kwara United suffered a 2-1 loss to Rivers United at State Stadium in Ilorin.

The fans were also not happy with the result which resulted in Rivers United reportedly being held hostage

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Kelechi Iheanacho wants Leicester City to now focus on Roma after loss to Tottenham

    Iheanacho shifts attention to Roma after consolation goal for Leicester City against Tottenham

  • MFM fan blow referee after draw with Enugu Rangers

    Referee receives heavy blow from MFM fan after draw with Rangers

  • Social media reactions following Arsenal's crucial win over West Ham on Sunday in the Premier league

    "Declan Rice forgot Nketiah’s mum made him Jollof" - Reactions as 'determined' Arsenal reclaim fourth in PL

Recommended articles

Iheanacho shifts attention to Roma after consolation goal for Leicester City against Tottenham

Iheanacho shifts attention to Roma after consolation goal for Leicester City against Tottenham

Mario Balotelli's emotional letter to 'second father' Mino Raiola will move you to tears

Mario Balotelli's emotional letter to 'second father' Mino Raiola will move you to tears

Referee receives heavy blow from MFM fan after draw with Rangers

Referee receives heavy blow from MFM fan after draw with Rangers

Pogba, Haaland transfers in limbo: What will happen to Mino Raiola's clients after his death?

Pogba, Haaland transfers in limbo: What will happen to Mino Raiola's clients after his death?

Depay shines as Ansu Fati returns for Barcelona in victory against Mallorca

Depay shines as Ansu Fati returns for Barcelona in victory against Mallorca

NPFL Review: Rivers United, Plateau United stumble in title race; Akwa United beaten in Katsina

NPFL Review: Rivers United, Plateau United stumble in title race; Akwa United beaten in Katsina

Trending

WAFU CUP

'How is he less than 20-year-old? 'Nigerians react to Flying Eagles players called up by Ladan Bosso

Reactions to Flying Eagles players called by Ladan Bosso
UCL

Crouch explains why Chukwueze only touched the ball 14 times against Liverpool

Chukwueze was not good as Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield
LA LIGA

'Piqué, b*st*rd, salute the champion' - Reactions as rival chants emerge from the Santiago Bernabeu

Social media reactions following bizzare fan chants at Santiago Bernabeu in Real Madrid's title win

Burna Boy headlines 8 Nigerian celebrities who are Manchester United fans

Pulse Sports reviews 8 Nigerian celebrities who are Manchester United fans