Nottingham Forest have confirmed the record signing of English midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
£45m-rated Gibbs-White replaces Awoniyi as record signing at Nottingham Forest
The newly promoted club has now signed 16 players this season and the latest arrives for a whole lot of British Pounds.
Gibbs-White arrives on a five-year contract worth an initial transfer fee of £25m which could rise to £45m given add-ons and performance-related clauses.
"Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves," the club stated in a statement of its website.
The 22-year-old midfielder, who was part of Steve Cooper’s England side which won the FIFA U17 World Cup in October 2017 becomes the club's 16th signing of the season and is reunited with his former boss.
Gibbs-White replaces Awoniyi as record signing at Forest
Meanwhile, with the completion of Gibbs-White's transfer from Wolves for a fee of £25m rising to £45m in add-ons, the English midfielder becomes the record signing at the City ground.
He replaces Nigerian international and fellow summer arrival, Taiwo Awoniyi, who cost the club £17.5m in transfer fee following his move from German side Union Berlin.
Awoniyi, who put pen to paper on a four-year deal, has already settled in well at the club and scored his first official goal last weekend against West Ham United.
Gibbs-White brief
Gibbs-White, 22, joined Wolves at the age of eight, making his first team debut as a 16-year-old against Stoke City in January 2017.
He spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, scoring 12 goals and 10 assists in 37 appearances, including against Forest in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg at The City Ground.
Morgan will wear the number 10 shirt during his time on Trentside with the hoping hoping he can create the chances for his new Nigerian teammates Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis.