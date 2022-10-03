Nkunku signs pre-contract agreement with Chelsea, to join from Leipzig in 2023

The French player was reported to have had a secret medical with Chelsea last week and it appears the deal is progressing as intended.

AFP

The Athletic reports that the pre-contractual agreement will see Nkunku finish the 2022/23 season as a Leipzig player and then join Chelsea as owner Todd Boehly is okay with paying his £53 million release clause.

Chelsea are hoping to speed up the deal and willing to wait a year for their man just to beat off competition from rival clubs as Nkunku is very much sought after.

Nkunku heading to Chelsea

Although it appears close to completion, it is important to note that the deal is not done yet and Nkunku may yet still sign for another club.

Pulse Nigeria

Pre-contract agreements are more statements of intent rather than a legally binding contract but it does look like Nkunku is going to be a Chelsea player.

Chelsea have already spent £272million million on several incoming players since the Todd Boehly era began at Stamford Bridge with the American proving his desire to bring top players to Chelsea.