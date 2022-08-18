Nigerian Falconets rout Canada to maintain 100% record, win Group C

The Nigerian women were made to dig deep following an early scare from the Canadians as the Falconets conceded for the first time in the tournament early Thursday morning.

Pulse Nigeria

But inspired by the player of the day, Esther Onyenezide, the Falconets turned on the style to complete the come-from-behind win.

Onyenezide scored a brace to move joint-top scorer in the tournament on three goals while Chioma Olise scored a late third for Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria

Kaila Novak gave the Canadian women an early shock lead but it turned out to be nothing but a consolation for the already eliminated Canada team.

The match in brief

After booking a ticket to the quarter-final with two wins in two matches, the final Group C game with Canada was a dead rubber.

Nigeria's coach Chris Danjuma wanted the Falconets to beat Canada to finish win three wins and as group winners.

Pulse Nigeria

However, it was the already eliminated Canada team, playing for pride, that took a shock lead when Novak put them ahead as early as the second minute.

But Onyenezide expertly converted two penalties to turn things around and put the Falconets back in control at 2-1 at halftime.

The second half was a very keenly contested encounter as Nigeria found the Canadians a difficult nut to crack.

Danjuma and his team were made to wait until the death to wrap up the win when Olise sealed the win with a third goal in added time.