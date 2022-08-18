U20WWC

Nigerian Falconets rout Canada to maintain 100% record, win Group C

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Nigerian U20 Women's team has emerged as group winners after proving to be too hot for Canada to handle.

Falconets defeated Canada 3-1 in a group C fixture
Falconets made it three wins in three matches at the 2022 FIFA U20 Women's World in Costa Rica after a comprehensive 3-1 win over Canada in Group C.

The Nigerian women were made to dig deep following an early scare from the Canadians as the Falconets conceded for the first time in the tournament early Thursday morning.

Esther Onyenezide celebrates one of her goals.
But inspired by the player of the day, Esther Onyenezide, the Falconets turned on the style to complete the come-from-behind win.

Onyenezide scored a brace to move joint-top scorer in the tournament on three goals while Chioma Olise scored a late third for Nigeria.

Onyenezide is now the joint-top scorer with three goals in Costa Rica.
Kaila Novak gave the Canadian women an early shock lead but it turned out to be nothing but a consolation for the already eliminated Canada team.

After booking a ticket to the quarter-final with two wins in two matches, the final Group C game with Canada was a dead rubber.

Nigeria's coach Chris Danjuma wanted the Falconets to beat Canada to finish win three wins and as group winners.

Falconets made it three wins in three in Costa Rica.
However, it was the already eliminated Canada team, playing for pride, that took a shock lead when Novak put them ahead as early as the second minute.

But Onyenezide expertly converted two penalties to turn things around and put the Falconets back in control at 2-1 at halftime.

The second half was a very keenly contested encounter as Nigeria found the Canadians a difficult nut to crack.

Danjuma and his team were made to wait until the death to wrap up the win when Olise sealed the win with a third goal in added time.

The win sees the Falconets maintain a 100% start to the competition and book a ticket to the knockout round where they will meet European giant the Netherlands as Group C winners.

