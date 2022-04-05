Nigerian-born American college basketball player Ochai Young Agbaji made history in the early hours of Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Nigerian-born Ochai Agbaji wins 2022 NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player
Youre a champion! - Agbaji in tears hugging his parents after leading Kansas to the title
The 21-year-old Agbaji produced a dominant performance to help Kansas win the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament.
Agbaji played a crucial role as the Kansas Jayhawks defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 in the final.
The guard featured for 37 minutes and contributed 12 points and three rebounds in his teams' victory.
Following the victory, Agbaji was named the 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament's Most Outstanding Player.
The latest accolade for Agbaji comes after he previously won the Associated Press and coaches' Big 12 Player of the Year, Big 12 tournament MVP, and was voted first-team All-American.
Agbaji's parents were at the game to cheer their son to victory. After the game, his parents said "You're a champion!" as they embraced their son in tears
Agbaji is expected to declare for the 2022 NBA draft likely going to be a solid first-round selection.
More from category
-
Nigerian-born Ochai Agbaji wins 2022 NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player
-
'Did the paint finish' - AC Milan fans blame new kit for disappointing draw against Bologna
-
'I can’t promise not to make mistakes' - Uzoho breaks silence on Super Eagles failure