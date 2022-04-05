Nigerian-born Ochai Agbaji wins 2022 NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player

Tosin Abayomi
Youre a champion! - Agbaji in tears hugging his parents after leading Kansas to the title

Ochai Agbaji wins 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament's Most Outstanding Player after leading Kansas to defeat UNC

Nigerian-born American college basketball player Ochai Young Agbaji made history in the early hours of Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

The 21-year-old Agbaji produced a dominant performance to help Kansas win the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament.

Agbaji played a crucial role as the Kansas Jayhawks defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 in the final.

The guard featured for 37 minutes and contributed 12 points and three rebounds in his teams' victory.

Following the victory, Agbaji was named the 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

The latest accolade for Agbaji comes after he previously won the Associated Press and coaches' Big 12 Player of the Year, Big 12 tournament MVP, and was voted first-team All-American.

Agbaji's parents were at the game to cheer their son to victory. After the game, his parents said "You're a champion!" as they embraced their son in tears

Agbaji is expected to declare for the 2022 NBA draft likely going to be a solid first-round selection.

