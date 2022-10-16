Neymar the catalyst as PSG beat Marseille in Le Classique

After the last two games, Lionel Messi returned to the lineup for the derby against Marseille at the Le Parc des Princes.

It was back and forth between the two top sides in France and it was in additional time Neymar converted a cross by Kylian Mbappe to put PSG in front.

With a goal at the halftime break, PSG returned in the second period to continue their domination with several chances.

Marseille were reduced to 10 men when defender Samuel Gigot received a straight red card for a horrific challenge.

PSG were unable to add to their first-half goal as they held on to claim all three points in Le Classique.