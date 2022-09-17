PSG's Neymar desperate to see compatriot Vinicius score against Atlético

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is looking forward to seeing compatriot Vinicius Junior on the score sheet this weekend in LaLiga.

Real Madrid star Vinicius has come under serious criticism for his dance celebrations after scoring goals.

The 22-year-old has been a victim of racist attacks due to his dancing which has been compared to monkeys per Pulse Sports Nigeria.

However, the young forward has gotten the backing of Neymar who knows a thing or two about dancing as a way of celebrating goals.

Neymar is desperate to see Vinicius score on Sunday

This Sunday in the LaLiga, Real Madrid takes on city rivals in the El Derbi de Madrid at the Metropolitano on Super Sunday.

With Karim Benzema out of the game with an injury, the focus has been on his attacking partner, Vinicius and his celebrations.

Speaking on the criticism Vinicius has received ahead of the game, Neymar is one person desperate to see the talented forward get on the score sheet against Atlético Madrid.

"Am I the only one who woke up wanting Vinicius to score a goal tomorrow?" Neymar quizzed on his official social media page.

Vinicius has been in superb form so far for Los Blancos this season in the LaLiga, he has scored four (4) goals in the opening five (5) matches.

Real have won all five matches in the LaLiga and will be looking for Vinicius to help make it six in six.

Real Madrid star promises to keep dancing

Despite the criticism and racist attacks, the Brazilian international has promised to continue dancing.

"I was a victim of xenophobia and racism in a single statement. But none of that started yesterday," he stated.

"Weeks ago they began to criminalize my dances. Dances that are not mine. They belong to Ronaldinho, Neymar, Paquetá, Griezmann, João Félix, Matheus Cunha - they belong to Brazilian funk and samba artists, reggaeton singers, and black Americans."