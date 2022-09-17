LALIGA

PSG's Neymar desperate to see compatriot Vinicius score against Atlético

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Who else wants to see Vinicius Junior score against Atlético Madrid in the Madrid derby on Sunday?

Vinicius gets Neymar support to keep dancing
Vinicius gets Neymar support to keep dancing

The Real Madrid wonderkid has come under the focus for his dance celebrations but has been backed by his national teammate Neymar.

Recommended articles

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is looking forward to seeing compatriot Vinicius Junior on the score sheet this weekend in LaLiga.

Vinicius celebrates recently for Real Madrid.
Vinicius celebrates recently for Real Madrid. Pulse Nigeria

Real Madrid star Vinicius has come under serious criticism for his dance celebrations after scoring goals.

The 22-year-old has been a victim of racist attacks due to his dancing which has been compared to monkeys per Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Neymar, Pele back Vinicius to dance in Madrid derby

Unpacking the El Derbi de Madrid - the biggest game in LaLiga this weekend

LaLiga youngsters Premier League fans MUST know & watch this weekend

Neymar has backed Vinicius to dance in Madrid derby
Neymar has backed Vinicius to dance in Madrid derby Pulse Nigeria

However, the young forward has gotten the backing of Neymar who knows a thing or two about dancing as a way of celebrating goals.

This Sunday in the LaLiga, Real Madrid takes on city rivals in the El Derbi de Madrid at the Metropolitano on Super Sunday.

Neymar also loves to celebrate by dancing.
Neymar also loves to celebrate by dancing. Pulse Nigeria

With Karim Benzema out of the game with an injury, the focus has been on his attacking partner, Vinicius and his celebrations.

Speaking on the criticism Vinicius has received ahead of the game, Neymar is one person desperate to see the talented forward get on the score sheet against Atlético Madrid.

"Am I the only one who woke up wanting Vinicius to score a goal tomorrow?" Neymar quizzed on his official social media page.

Vinicius has been in superb form so far for Los Blancos this season in the LaLiga, he has scored four (4) goals in the opening five (5) matches.

Real have won all five matches in the LaLiga and will be looking for Vinicius to help make it six in six.

Despite the criticism and racist attacks, the Brazilian international has promised to continue dancing.

"I was a victim of xenophobia and racism in a single statement. But none of that started yesterday," he stated.

Vinicius Junior won't back down anytime soon, he will continue to dance.
Vinicius Junior won't back down anytime soon, he will continue to dance. Pulse Nigeria

"Weeks ago they began to criminalize my dances. Dances that are not mine. They belong to Ronaldinho, Neymar, Paquetá, Griezmann, João Félix, Matheus Cunha - they belong to Brazilian funk and samba artists, reggaeton singers, and black Americans."

"They are dances to celebrate the cultural diversity of the world. Accept it, respect it. I'm not going to stop."

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Ex-Barcelona and Super Eagles star Emmanuel Amunike gets a new job

Ex-Barcelona and Super Eagles star Emmanuel Amunike gets a new job

PSG's Neymar desperate to see compatriot Vinicius score against Atlético

PSG's Neymar desperate to see compatriot Vinicius score against Atlético

'Tell Haaland say we beg am' - Reactions as Manchester City beat Wolves 3-0 to go top of the table

'Tell Haaland say we beg am' - Reactions as Manchester City beat Wolves 3-0 to go top of the table

Haaland strikes again as Manchester City continue winning ways, thrash Wolves 3-0

Haaland strikes again as Manchester City continue winning ways, thrash Wolves 3-0

Aribo, Osimhen and other notable snubs in the Super Eagles squad against Algeria

Aribo, Osimhen and other notable snubs in the Super Eagles squad against Algeria

Asisat Oshoala returns for Barca, plays first competitive game in 2 months

Asisat Oshoala returns for Barca, plays first competitive game in 2 months

Trending

Ilya Blasi allegedly cheated on Francesco Totti

Who has Ilary Blesi been allegedly cheating on Francesco Totti with?

Totti reveals how his wife cheating on him led to the breakdown of his marriage

Francesco Totti: AS Roma legend opens up on how his wife's infidelity crashed his marriage

Chicharito has missed five (5) of nine (9) penalties for his club.
MLS

Fans call for ex-Real Madrid forward to stop taking penalties

Gavi receives phone number from a strange lady at Barcelona contract renewal

Gavi receives phone number from a strange lady at Barcelona contract renewal