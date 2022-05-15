WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Never a penalty' - Reactions as Tottenham leapfrog Arsenal in top four race

David Ben
Tottenham piled more pressure on their London rivals Arsenal, after their hard-fought win against Burnley on Sunday as top four race gets set for epic ending

Tottenham recorded a 1-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier league on Sunday's early kick-off at White Hart Lane.

Antonio Conte's side were looking to build on their crucial win over their London rivals Arsenal four days ago as the battle for Champions league spots next season intensifies.

The game began as both sides were evenly matched for majority of the first-half.

Burnley's defense looked as solid as ever as Spurs struggles to create clear cut chances for the most part.

However, Burnley striker Ashley Barnes was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box by VAR and a penalty was called by referee Kevin Friend, deep into the stoppage time of the first-half.

Harry Kane stepped up and slotted past Nick Pope to give Spurs a crucial 1-0 lead.

Kane's penalty proved to be just about enough to settle proceedings in the first-half as Spurs headed into the break with a slender lead against the Clarets.

Burnley kicked things off with more conviction in the second-half as the Clarets gradually grew into the game.

Ashley Barnes thought he had made up for his first-half misfortune, but was denied by the crossbar after a venomous effort in the 62nd minute.

While on the other end, Heung-Min Son saw his spectacular effort saved by the very alert Nick Pope three minutes later.

Son once again thought he had extended Spurs lead, but again saw his goal bound effort saved by Pope who was highly impressive in goal for Clarets.

Despite, Burnley's much improved second-half performance, they had no answer for Kane's penalty which ultimately proved to be the deciding goal at full-time as it finished 1-0 in favour of Antonio Conte's side.

The win for Spurs now places them two points ahead of Arsenal [who travel to St James park to play Newcastle on Monday, May 16, 2022] with one final game to go in the race for fourth spot in the Champions league.

Following Tottenham's crucial win over Burnley on Sunday afternoon, fans took to social media to react:

