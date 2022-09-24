National Division One League gets October date, President lauds sponsor

The second-tier league is organised by the Handball Federation of Nigeria and will be proudly sponsored by the Edo State government.

The National Division one is a promotional league wherein four teams ( two each in the men and women category) will gain promotion to play in the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League slated for 2023.

Meanwhile, the President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) Mr Samuel Ocheho gave kudos to the Edo State government for partnering with the federation in improving the development of the game by agreeing to host and sponsor the league

On the support the league has received

Ocheho stated that the deliberate effort of the government has seen the sport in all areas grow in the state and handball has grown in leap and bound since the Edo State government committed to hosting the second-tier league.

"I must pay kudos to the Edo State government for deciding to partner with us as a federation to continue in the development of handball by committing to host the National Division One Handball League". Ocheho said.

"I must say that in the past years, sports, in general, has grown in Edo State because of the government's deliberate effort in ensuring that the sector is sustainable for development and I must say ever handball being one of the sport in focus has grown in leap and bound since the state government committed to hosting and sponsoring the league."

This is the second edition of a 4-year sponsorship and we hope it will continue to be a mutually beneficial relationship between HFN and the government." he added.