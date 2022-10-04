Osimhen's Napoli destroy Calvin Bassey & 10-man Ajax to maintain 100% start

Napoli delivered a masterclass away from home following a convincing 6-1 demolition of the 10-man Dutch champions, who had captain Dusan Tadic sent off in the second half at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Tuesday night.

Nigerian international Calvin Bassey featured from start to finish while his compatriot, Victor Osimhen, was hardly missed by the visitors on the night.

Bassey and his defensive partners have now gone three matches without a clean sheet, with the defeat the heaviest under new manager Alfred Schreuder.

It was indeed a night to forget for the 22-year-old defender who made 6 recoveries, one interception and one headed clearance.

Napoli denies Kudus Mohamed glory, completes remarkable comeback win

The home side started on a very positive note when Ghanaian forward Kudus Mohamed fired them in front.

But Napoli bounced back to steal the show with some beautiful football away from home.

Italian international Giacomo Raspadori was the star of the night after he scored a brace while Cameroonian midfielder, Andre-Frank Anguissa grabbed two assists.

Other scorers on the night for Napoli include Giovanni Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski and Georgian superstar, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

With the win, Napoli cement their spot at the top with nine (9) points, three (3) more than second-placed Liverpool who defeated Rangers in the other game.