Reactions as Messi and Mbappe inspire PSG to win over Nantes

The defending champions exerted their dominance in the early stages of the game, constantly testing the host's defensive line.

The visitor's early dominance soon allowed them to be rewarded eventually after Kylian Mbappe found the back of the net in the 18th minute through an assist from Lionel Messi.

Twitter

The hosts suffered a setback in the first half as their defender Fabio was shown a straight red by Referee Pierre Gaillouste in the 24th minute after a nasty tackle of PSG's midfield summer signing Vitinha, leaving Nantes reduced to 10 men.

Mbappe's goal summed up the opening period as Christophe Galtier's men headed into the break with a slender lead.

Twitter

However, one of the biggest highlights came when the match was interrupted after some section of the home fans were seen throwing objects to the pitch intended to hit PSG's Lionel Messi who had been a torn in the flesh of the hosts all night.

Play resumed in the sceond half and the Parisians continued from where they left off in the first period with Lionel Messi once again combining with Kylian Mbappe in the 54th minute for the visitor's second goal - Messi bagging a brace of assists and Mbappe with a brace of goals on the night.

Twitter

The visitors continued to take advantage of their superiority in numbers and strength and soon added a third in the 68th minute after second-half substitute Neymar saw his effort hit the post, with the former netting home the rebound.

Nantes could not find an answer to the visitors in the night as they were entirely outclassed all through the encounter.

It finished at the Stade de la Beaujoire with PSG running out with all three points as they continued their dominance at the top of the standings.

Social Media Reactions