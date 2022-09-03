WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Messi and Mbappe inspire PSG to win over Nantes

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Paris St Germain defeated the Coupe de France winners in Ligue 1 on Saturday night despite the Nantes fans' hostility towards Lionel Messi.

Social media reactions as PSG defeat Nantes 3-0 in Ligue 1 on Saturday
Social media reactions as PSG defeat Nantes 3-0 in Ligue 1 on Saturday

Paris St Germain continued from where they stopped in midweek by crushing Nantes 3-0 on Saturday night in Ligue 1.

Recommended articles

The defending champions exerted their dominance in the early stages of the game, constantly testing the host's defensive line.

The visitor's early dominance soon allowed them to be rewarded eventually after Kylian Mbappe found the back of the net in the 18th minute through an assist from Lionel Messi.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for PSG in the first half against Nantes
Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for PSG in the first half against Nantes Twitter

The hosts suffered a setback in the first half as their defender Fabio was shown a straight red by Referee Pierre Gaillouste in the 24th minute after a nasty tackle of PSG's midfield summer signing Vitinha, leaving Nantes reduced to 10 men.

Mbappe's goal summed up the opening period as Christophe Galtier's men headed into the break with a slender lead.

Nantes fans threw objects at Lionel Messi's in the game's opening corner in the first half
Nantes fans threw objects at Lionel Messi's in the game's opening corner in the first half Twitter

However, one of the biggest highlights came when the match was interrupted after some section of the home fans were seen throwing objects to the pitch intended to hit PSG's Lionel Messi who had been a torn in the flesh of the hosts all night.

Play resumed in the sceond half and the Parisians continued from where they left off in the first period with Lionel Messi once again combining with Kylian Mbappe in the 54th minute for the visitor's second goal - Messi bagging a brace of assists and Mbappe with a brace of goals on the night.

Messi and Mbappe combined twice for PSG in their win over Nantes
Messi and Mbappe combined twice for PSG in their win over Nantes Twitter

The visitors continued to take advantage of their superiority in numbers and strength and soon added a third in the 68th minute after second-half substitute Neymar saw his effort hit the post, with the former netting home the rebound.

Nantes could not find an answer to the visitors in the night as they were entirely outclassed all through the encounter.

It finished at the Stade de la Beaujoire with PSG running out with all three points as they continued their dominance at the top of the standings.

Following the result on Sunday night, here's what the fans are saying on social media:

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Recommended articles

Messi, Mbappe combine to help PSG destroy Moses Simon-less Nantes

Messi, Mbappe combine to help PSG destroy Moses Simon-less Nantes

'Just getting started' - Reactions as Lewandowski and Kounde inspire Barcelona to 3-0 win against Sevilla

'Just getting started' - Reactions as Lewandowski and Kounde inspire Barcelona to 3-0 win against Sevilla

Reactions as Messi and Mbappe inspire PSG to win over Nantes

Reactions as Messi and Mbappe inspire PSG to win over Nantes

Reactions as AC Milan beat Inter Milan 3-2 in Derby Della Madonnina

Reactions as AC Milan beat Inter Milan 3-2 in Derby Della Madonnina

Watch USA beat Super Falcons 4-0 in 1st friendly [Video]

Watch USA beat Super Falcons 4-0 in 1st friendly [Video]

Ahmed Musa's ex Karagumruk denies new club Sivasspor first win of the season

Ahmed Musa's ex Karagumruk denies new club Sivasspor first win of the season

Trending

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba continue to feud amid blackmail allegations

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Social media reactions to Juventus 1-1 draw with AS Roma
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Mourinho does it again' - Reactions as AS Roma refuse to be bullied by Allegri's Juventus

Paul Pogba - Icon

Paul Pogba accused of using 'juju' on Mbappe in stunning €13m blackmail

Tours FC president calls Paul Pogba blackmail saga a 'family affair'

French club owner accuses Pogba family of 'local scam', labels Mother as 'Kingpin' amid Mbappe saga