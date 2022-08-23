WHAT'S BUZZIN

Mixed Reactions as Liverpool fans can't understand Naby Keita's injury woes amid exit claims

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Liverpool fans are divided on social media on what exactly is wrong with the Guinean international.

Social media reactions to Naby Keita's injury woes for Liverpool
Social media reactions to Naby Keita's injury woes for Liverpool

Liverpool have failed to win any of their opening Premier League fixtures so far this season.

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw at Fulham in the opening game of the season, before being pegged back to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace at Anfield.

The FA Cup winners suffered a further setback with a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United on Monday night.

Regardless, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has had to field out a slightly depleted squad so far this season with a number of absentees including Thiago, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip as well as others.

Thiago Alacantara came off injured in their 2-2 draw with Fulham on Saturday
Thiago Alacantara came off injured in their 2-2 draw with Fulham on Saturday Imago

Prior to Monday night's defeat, Naby Keita had faced a massive six weeks out injured.

With Thiago Alacantara's injury in Liverpool's opening game against Fulham, the Guinean international was urgently needed for Klopp's side, especially because game-time had been very crucial for him.

Liverpool star Naby Keita
Liverpool star Naby Keita Twitter

The 27-year-old midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and talks of a new contract have continued to stall.

Sky Germany’s transfer specialist Florian Plettenberg, claims that Keita is after regular first-team football.

To be fair, he doesn’t get that at Liverpool but Thiago’s absence had gifted him a golden opportunity to earn it.

Against Manchester United at Old Trafford, Keita would have had the chance to once again impress, having done so on the same ground last season.

Naby Keita featured for Liverpool in their FA Community Shield match against Manchester City
Naby Keita featured for Liverpool in their FA Community Shield match against Manchester City IMAGO / News Images

However, another injury struck, with an unrefined Harvey Elliott and a declined James Milner having to start in his place.

Keita's injury now unfortunately meant that he had lost out on a massive chance to shine in Thiago's absence.

For all of his talent, this setback now further cast doubts about his future with the club with reports of an exit already looming around the Merseyside club.

Following Naby Keita's absence in the defeat to Man United on Monday, Liverpool fans have been divided on the future of the midfielder at the club and what's next for the Guinean.

With some sections of supporters divided on whether or not an exit is best for the Guinean, others begging to differ - Here's what people are saying on social media:

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Recommended articles

Super Eagles legend reveals how Osimhen can win Serie A

Super Eagles legend reveals how Osimhen can win Serie A

Eric Bailly set to dump Manchester United for Champions League football this season

Eric Bailly set to dump Manchester United for Champions League football this season

Why Falconets lost to the Netherlands - Danjuma explains

Why Falconets lost to the Netherlands - Danjuma explains

Mixed Reactions as Liverpool fans can't understand Naby Keita's injury woes amid exit claims

Mixed Reactions as Liverpool fans can't understand Naby Keita's injury woes amid exit claims

D'Tigers camp opens in Abidjan for FIBA World Cup qualifiers [Photos]

D'Tigers camp opens in Abidjan for FIBA World Cup qualifiers [Photos]

Jurgen Klopp makes damning submission following Liverpool defeat

Jurgen Klopp makes damning submission following Liverpool defeat

Trending

Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarterfinal clash

Flamingoes fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference
FIFA U-17 WWC

Flamingos fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference

Gerard Pique has since moved on from his split with Shakira

Meet Gerard Piqué's new girlfriend after split from Shakira

Falconets come back to beat Canada and end group stage perfect
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigerians hail penalty queen Esther Onyenezide as Falconets come back to beat Canada