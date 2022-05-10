SUPER EAGLES Musa, Dessers and 28 others invited for Mexico and Ecuador friendly games

Authors: Tosin Abayomi

Check out the 30 Super Eagles players that will play for Nigeria against Mexico and Ecuador.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 have revealed the Super Eagles list for the upcoming friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador.

Recommended articles





The Super Eagles coaching crew led by Salisu Yusuf opted to invite several new players to the team for the games. The Super Eagles squad released has a mix of foreign based players and talent from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). FULL LIST Goalkeepers Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands); Adewale Adeyinka (Akwa United); Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC) Defenders Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Isa Ali (Remo Stars); Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ibrahim Buhari (Plateau United) Midfielders Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford FC, England); Chiamaka Madu (Rivers United); Babatunde Afeez Nosiru (Kwara United); Azubuike Okechukwu (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey); Samson Tijani (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria); Alhassan Yusuf (Royal Antwerp FC, Belgium) Forwards Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Ademola Lookman (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Emmanuel Dennis (Watford FC, England); Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord FC, The Netherlands); Victor Mbaoma (Enyimba FC); Ishaq Rafiu (Rivers United)

Follow us for more great content! instagram

instagram tiktok

More from category Musa, Dessers and 28 others invited for Mexico and Ecuador friendly games

Christy Ucheibe celebrates Portuguese league title with Benfica

Lyon defender axed from squad following dressing room farting galore