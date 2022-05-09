Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Moses Simon has taken to social media to celebrate his Coupe de France.
'Na God' - Super Eagles star Moses Simon celebrates Nantes Coupe de France victory
Osimhen, Ndidi congratulate Moses Simon for winning the Coupe de France with Nantes.
On Saturday, May 7, Nantes recorded a 1-0 victory against Nice to win the French Cup.
The first half ended without a goal, in the 47th minute Ludovic Bilas converted a penalty to give Nantes the lead.
Nantes would hold on for the rest of the game to secure the Coupe de France title.
Moses Simon celebrates Coupe de France title
Moses Simon featured in the game for 72 minutes. He was substituted for Osman Bukari as Nantes focused on defense to end the game.
After the game, Moses Simon took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the title triumph.
He posted photos holding the Coupe de France title on his official Instagram account.
Along with the photos was a message that said, "Na God🙏always put your trust in him. Champ 🇫🇷 merci à vous."
Moses was congratulated with comments from several of his Super Eagles teammates.
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, Chidozie Awaziem, Villareal wide man Samuel Chukwueze, Sadiq Umar were among the Super Eagles stars that praised Moses for his accomplishments.
See reactions by Super Eagles star below
Nantes are ninth in the French Ligue and still have hopes of a place in Europa this season.
Moses is expected to return to action when Nantes takes on Rennes in their next league game scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
