'Na God' - Super Eagles star Moses Simon celebrates Nantes Coupe de France victory

On Saturday, May 7, Nantes recorded a 1-0 victory against Nice to win the French Cup.

The first half ended without a goal, in the 47th minute Ludovic Bilas converted a penalty to give Nantes the lead.

Pulse Nigeria

Nantes would hold on for the rest of the game to secure the Coupe de France title.

Moses Simon celebrates Coupe de France title

Moses Simon featured in the game for 72 minutes. He was substituted for Osman Bukari as Nantes focused on defense to end the game.

Pulse Nigeria

After the game, Moses Simon took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the title triumph.

He posted photos holding the Coupe de France title on his official Instagram account.

Pulse Nigeria

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Na God🙏always put your trust in him. Champ 🇫🇷 merci à vous."

Moses was congratulated with comments from several of his Super Eagles teammates.

ALSO READ - Moses Simon ends goal drought as Nantes win 8-goal thriller against Bordeaux

ALSO READ - Moses Simon pips Awoniyi, Chukwueze to Man of the Match award

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, Chidozie Awaziem, Villareal wide man Samuel Chukwueze, Sadiq Umar were among the Super Eagles stars that praised Moses for his accomplishments.

See reactions by Super Eagles star below

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Nantes are ninth in the French Ligue and still have hopes of a place in Europa this season.