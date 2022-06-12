WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Maybe Egypt d'Or' - 10 Nigerian reactions to Mohamed Salah's BOLD Ballon d'Or claim

David Ben
Fans have taken to social media to react after the Liverpool star declared himself a favorite to win football's highest individual accolade later this year

Mohamed Salah might have just triggered a couple of hearts on social media following his recent comments on the Ballon d'Or.

The 29-year-old turns 30 this June, and is widely regarded as one of the best players on the planet.

However, the Egyptian attacker's recent comments has triggered reactions from football fans on social media.

'I want to win it to join George Weah, the only African (In 1995). It's true that i was shocked by my rankings in 2021'

"For this year, the defeat against Real Madrid is a disadvantage, even if I played a good game in the final. But it doesn't cancel out everything I've achieved for months.

Salah was quoted via a tweet from ESPN as per French publication L'Equipe

Speaking on the last edition of the French awards, Salah admitted his disappointment at his seventh-placed finish in the 2021 Ballon D'Or ranking, missing out on the top three with Lionel Messi winning the prize for a record seventh time ahead of Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea's Jorginho.

The Egyptian winger scored 33 goals and created 16 assists in all competitions last season, helping Liverpool to second-place finish behind defending champions Manchester City in the Premier League as well as winning the Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Salah also picked up a number of individual honours following another impressive campaign at Anfield including the Premier League Golden boot Award alongside Tottenham's Heung-Min Son, Premier League Playmaker Award, the prestigious Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award and was also named Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year for a second time,

Salah also helped Egypt reach the finals of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon earlier this year, missing out on the trophy to his Liverpool teammate's side - Sadio Mane's Senegal, before also helping Liverpool reach the finals of the UEFA Champions league which they ultimately lost to Real Madrid last month in Paris.

However, the Egyptian star believes that this year might just be his year and also remained positive on coveting the award, should he miss out on it this year again.

"Let's wait for the vote. And if I'm not Ballon d'Or in 2022, I'll do everything I can to be the next one." he said.

Meanwhile, Salah's teammate Sadio Mane at Liverpool, has been largely tipped for the Ballon d'Or this year, having won the AFCON with Senegal defeating the former and his Egyptian side, alongside helping Liverpool to other trophies last season as well.

However, Mane ultimately saw his chances slim down, following Liverpool's Champions league loss to Real Madrid - making Los Blancos talisman Karim Benzema, a stronger favorite for the accolade.

Following Salah's recent comments on the Ballon d'Or Nigerians took to popular social media platform - Twitter, to react to his comments.

Here are 10 of the best comments below:

1 'Maybe Egypt d'Or'

A comrade just stating facts......nothing to see here
A comrade just stating facts......nothing to see here Twitter

2 Mr Vengeance

'Mr 'scores to settle' in the mud
'Mr 'scores to settle' in the mud Twitter

3 'Where Big Benz dey?'

Comrade sef reason say maybe na whyning
Comrade sef reason say maybe na whyning Twitter

4 'Just let it go'

Another twitter user begs Salah to just forgerrabouret
Another twitter user begs Salah to just forgerrabouret Twitter

5 'Too ambitious'

Popular Nigerian twitter opinionist weighed in and took no prisoners as well
Popular Nigerian twitter opinionist weighed in and took no prisoners as well Twitter

6 'Revenger don drop quote'

Another twitter user chides the Liverpool star in subtle style
Another twitter user chides the Liverpool star in subtle style Twitter

7 'Won't even be in top 3'

A popular Man United fan joins in on the bants
A popular Man United fan joins in on the bants Twitter

8 'What kind of playing is this?'

Comrade if you ask us, who will we ask?
Comrade if you ask us, who will we ask? Twitter

9 'I also have my eyes on....'

Wahala be like what again?
Wahala be like what again? Twitter

10 'Except Egypt wins the World Cup'

A Ballon d'Or panelist tells Salah what he must do to finally claim the mantle of 'World Best'
A Ballon d'Or panelist tells Salah what he must do to finally claim the mantle of 'World Best' Twitter
