NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND

'Always wanted to be like him growing up' - LeBron James thanks Michael Jordan with 'SPECIAL HUG' at the NBA 75 ceremony

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Michael Jordan or LeBron James, who is the GOAT?

Michael Jordan and LeBron James shared a special moment
Michael Jordan and LeBron James shared a special moment

The 2022 NBA All-Star weekend had a special theme as the greatest 75 players in the history of the league were recognized.

Recommended articles

In the early hours of Monday, February 21, the best 75 players to ever grace an NBA floor were celebrated by the league for its 75th anniversary.

A moment that went viral from the ceremony was when LeBron James and Michael Jordan both embraced each other.

Jordan and James are regarded as the two greatest players of all time with debates still ongoing about their achievements in basketball.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James were among the greatest 75 players
Michael Jordan and LeBron James were among the greatest 75 players Pulse Nigeria

The never-ending debate between fans were set-asides with a rare moment of both players embracing on the court at the All-Star game.

James has stated that Jordan was his idol growing up in Akron Ohio. Jordan asked “hanging in there?” but the response by James could not be heard.

In the end, Jordan stated, “You're gonna do it, you're gonna do it, Good luck.”

Speaking at the press conference after the All-Star game, James stated that he would not be here without Jordan.

He said, "I did not want to lose the opportunity to shake the man's hand that inspired me throughout my childhood.

"Part of me wouldn't be here without MJ's inspiration. Always wanted to be like him growing up. It's crazy that the game-winning shot tonight was a fadeaway, and it was inspired by MJ."

Jordan is now retired and owner of the Charlotte Hornets while James continues to break records with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jordan and James are two of the greatest athletes in the history of the sport and this moment is one that will be not be forgotten soon.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Michael Jordan and LeBron James shared a special moment

    'Always wanted to be like him growing up' - LeBron James thanks Michael Jordan with 'SPECIAL HUG' at the NBA 75 ceremony

  • Giannis makes the world know is Nigerian

    Giannis Antetokounmpo reminds the world that he is NIGERIAN with outfit to All-Star Game

  • Aubameyang scored his first goal for Barcelona against Valencia

    Arsenal fans in 'PAIN' as Aubameyang scores 2 goals for Barcelona against Valencia

Recommended articles

'Always wanted to be like him growing up' - LeBron James thanks Michael Jordan with 'SPECIAL HUG' at the NBA 75 ceremony

'Always wanted to be like him growing up' - LeBron James thanks Michael Jordan with 'SPECIAL HUG' at the NBA 75 ceremony

Steph Curry wins MVP as Team LeBron defeats Team Durant 163 - 160 in 2022 All-Star Game

Steph Curry wins MVP as Team LeBron defeats Team Durant 163 - 160 in 2022 All-Star Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo reminds the world that he is NIGERIAN with outfit to All-Star Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo reminds the world that he is NIGERIAN with outfit to All-Star Game

Al-Ittihad, Orlando Pirates 5-goal thriller leads Matchday 2 goal-fest in CAF Confederations Cup

Al-Ittihad, Orlando Pirates 5-goal thriller leads Matchday 2 goal-fest in CAF Confederations Cup

Inzaghi roasts Inter stars after shock loss to 'giant-killers' Sassuolo blew Serie A title race wide open

Inzaghi roasts Inter stars after shock loss to 'giant-killers' Sassuolo blew Serie A title race wide open

Ademola Lookman is Super Eagles’ heir to Victor Moses

Ademola Lookman is Super Eagles’ heir to Victor Moses

Trending

SUPER FALCONS

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Onumonu was the hero for Nigeria against Ivory Coast

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ahmed Musa decided to help Obiekwu who was in need

Barcelona goal poacher Asisat Oshoala leads 24 Super Falcons to camp for AWCON qualifier against Ivory Coast

The Super Falcons are ready for battle against Ivory Coast
SUPER EAGLES

'World Cup qualification is non-negotiable' - NFF President Pinnick BOASTS after meeting Leicester City and Watford stars

The Super Eagles are not just going to the world cup to have fun

'I always root for my people'- Adesanya backs Anthony Joshua to defeat Usyk in rematch

Joshua has the backing of Adesanya
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton

Oshoala and Ajibade to get 'REVENGE' for Super Falcons against Ivory Coast

Oshoala and Ajibade have to deliver for the Super Falcons
QATAR 2022

Mexican woman faces 7 years in prison and 100 lashes for reporting sexual abuse in Qatar

Paola Schietekat could be sentenced to 7 years imprisonment and 100 lashes in Qatar after she reported she had been sexually assualted in Doha