'Always wanted to be like him growing up' - LeBron James thanks Michael Jordan with 'SPECIAL HUG' at the NBA 75 ceremony

In the early hours of Monday, February 21, the best 75 players to ever grace an NBA floor were celebrated by the league for its 75th anniversary.

A moment that went viral from the ceremony was when LeBron James and Michael Jordan both embraced each other.

Jordan and James are regarded as the two greatest players of all time with debates still ongoing about their achievements in basketball.

Pulse Nigeria

The never-ending debate between fans were set-asides with a rare moment of both players embracing on the court at the All-Star game.

James has stated that Jordan was his idol growing up in Akron Ohio. Jordan asked “hanging in there?” but the response by James could not be heard.

In the end, Jordan stated, “You're gonna do it, you're gonna do it, Good luck.”

Speaking at the press conference after the All-Star game, James stated that he would not be here without Jordan.

He said, "I did not want to lose the opportunity to shake the man's hand that inspired me throughout my childhood.

"Part of me wouldn't be here without MJ's inspiration. Always wanted to be like him growing up. It's crazy that the game-winning shot tonight was a fadeaway, and it was inspired by MJ."

Jordan is now retired and owner of the Charlotte Hornets while James continues to break records with the Los Angeles Lakers.