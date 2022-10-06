Messi sets new record as Benfica holds PSG

Lionel Messi converted a ball by Neymar in the 22nd minute to give PSG the lead.

Just before the halftime break, Benfica were able to get an equalizer through an own goal by Danilo Pereira.

PSG tried to force the issue in the second half but Benfica held on as both teams shared a point.

Pulse Nigeria

Messi magic enough

Messi again continued his good form in front of goal and his understanding with Neymar.

Golden boy Kylian Mbappe was in action for 90 minutes but unable to have any meaningful contribution in front of goal.

Messi despite the goal did not finish the game as he was substituted for Pablo Sarabia in the 90th minute.

After the game, Italian midfielder Marco Verrati was voted the Man of the Match as PSG dropped points for their time in the group this season.

Pulse Nigeria

Messi set a new competition record in another outstanding performance.

The Argentina maestro is the only player to score against 40 different teams in the Champions League.