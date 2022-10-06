UCL

Messi sets new record as Benfica holds PSG

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Messi sets new record, closes in on Ronaldo as PSG battle to a 1-1 draw against Benfica.

Lionel Messi magic not enough as Benfica holds PSG
Lionel Messi magic not enough as Benfica holds PSG

Paris Saint-Germain recorded a 1-1 draw away against Benfica in a matchday three Champions League fixture played on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Lionel Messi converted a ball by Neymar in the 22nd minute to give PSG the lead.

Just before the halftime break, Benfica were able to get an equalizer through an own goal by Danilo Pereira.

PSG tried to force the issue in the second half but Benfica held on as both teams shared a point.

Messi again continued his good form in front of goal and his understanding with Neymar.
Messi again continued his good form in front of goal and his understanding with Neymar. Pulse Nigeria

Messi again continued his good form in front of goal and his understanding with Neymar.

Golden boy Kylian Mbappe was in action for 90 minutes but unable to have any meaningful contribution in front of goal.

Messi despite the goal did not finish the game as he was substituted for Pablo Sarabia in the 90th minute.

After the game, Italian midfielder Marco Verrati was voted the Man of the Match as PSG dropped points for their time in the group this season.

Marco Verrati was voted the Man of the Match as PSG dropped points for their time
Marco Verrati was voted the Man of the Match as PSG dropped points for their time Pulse Nigeria

Messi set a new competition record in another outstanding performance.

The Argentina maestro is the only player to score against 40 different teams in the Champions League.

Messi also recorded his 127th goal in the competition as he continues to close down on rivals Cristiano Ronaldo who features for Manchester United in the Europa League.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

