'Mane is better than Salah' - Reactions as Senegal beats Egypt to win 2022 AFCON

Tosin Abayomi
Mane received praise for scoring the winning penalty for Senegal against Egypt.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah could not find the back of the net in the AFCON final
Senegal are the new champions of Africa after defeating Egypt to win the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal recorded a 4-2 victory against the Pharaohs of Egypt to be crowned African champions.

The final billed as an attacking encounter between Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane did not live up to the hype.

Mane had an opportunity to put Senegal in front from the spot but his penalty kick was saved by the Egyptian goalkeeper Gabaski.

The second half did not produce any goals as the game proceeded to extra-time.

With few chances created in extra time, both teams were satisfied with the game going to penalties.

Mane would turn out to be the hero scoring the final penalty to crown Senegal champions.

After losing to Cameroon in 2002 and Algeria in 2019, Senegal have finally won the AFCON.

The victory for Senegal brought about the comparison between the two Liverpool stars Mane and Salah.

After victory for Senegal, fans took to Twitter to state that Mane is better than his Liverpool teammate Salah.

See reactions below.

This is the first battle between Salah and Mane for both their countries.

Mane and Salah will rekindle their rivalry when Egypt and Senegal face off in a 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff fixture scheduled for March.

Tosin Abayomi

