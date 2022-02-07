Mane, Aboubakar and Mendy scoop AFCON 2022 awards

No player was better than Sadio Mane at the AFCON.

The 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) came to an end on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt 4-2 in the penalty shootout to be crowned Champions at the 33rd AFCON in Cameroon.

Just before the Senegal players, coaches, and medical staff were rewarded as Champions of Africa, individual accolades were handed out by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Chelsea shot-stopper Edouard Mendy was crowned the Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

Mendy beat Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal popularly known as Gabaski to the award.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane received the Player of the Tournament award.

With three goals and two assists in seven games, Mane was voted as the best performer in the tournament ahead of Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah.

Vincent Aboubakar emerged as the Golden Boot winner. The veteran recorded eight goals for the tournament hosts.

Two goals in the third-place playoff sealed his status as the top scorer in the competition.

The Cameroonian however missed the opportunity to set an AFCON record of goals.

Aboubakar is behind Ndiaye Mulamba of Zaire who scored nine goals to finish top scorer at the 1974 edition.

