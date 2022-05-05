WHAT'S BUZZIN

Van Dijk, Diaz model Liverpool's 2022/23 new kit

Check out Liverpool's home kit for the 2022/23 season.

Premier League giants Liverpool released their new home kit for next season on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Jurgen Klopp's men released the new home jersey for the 2022/23 season after securing a place in the Champions League final against La Liga outfit Real Madrid.

The new Liverpool home kit is designed by international sportswear brand Nike sponsors of the club.

The new Liverpool kit is modelled by first team players such as Luiz Diaz, Virgil Van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sadio Mane, Ibrahima Konate, and Roberto Firmino.

Speaking about the jersey, Liverpool captain Henderson stated that his teammates cannot wait to put it on in front of their fans at Anfield.

He said, “We’re all so proud to wear the Liverpool FC jersey and be part of the swoosh family.

“We know exactly what this jersey means to our fans, and we can’t wait to run out in it at Anfield.”

The video promoting the new kit talks about how what it means to come from Liverpool a port city full of old dockers and immigrants.

It details the hardship the city has endured and the atmosphere as the slogan 'You'll never walk alone' is plastered at the end.

Liverpool's new kit will be available for fans to purchase on their website on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

See more photos of the new Liverpool kit below

