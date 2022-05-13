Lionel Messi's family member brands Pique a 'liar, spiteful and envious' in stunning revelation

David Ben
In an explosive rant on Instagram, the Barcelona defender was called out by a close friend of PSG star Leo Messi over the latter's exit from the Catalan giants

Gerard Pique called out on Instagram by Lionel Messi's friend over the PSG star's controversial exit from Barcelona
Gerard Pique called out on Instagram by Lionel Messi's friend over the PSG star's controversial exit from Barcelona

Over the last couple of years, a lot has been made out of Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi’s ruptured relationship in the Spanish media.

Lionel Messi is reportedly not on talking terms with the Barcelona defender since his shocking exit from the Catalan club in 2021.

Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi's friendship has fractured over the years
Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi's friendship has fractured over the years Imago

Rumours had circulated in the Spanish media, that the Pique played a key role in instigating Messi’s departure from Camp Nou last summer.

The alleged tension between Messi and Pique appears to grow further with each passing day and it has now taken a new turn this week - with one of Messi’s family friends calling out the Barcelona defender in an explosive rant on Instagram.

Leo Messi's friend calling out Gerard Pique via Instagram
Leo Messi's friend calling out Gerard Pique via Instagram Aaguilera Rosique/Instagram

“Pique you’re so fake. Not only did you not cry [when Messi left].

" You told the mediocre Laporta that if he wanted to build a winning team, he needed to sell Messi.

“That same Messi that saved you from Zaragoza when nobody wanted you,“ he wrote on his Instagram story." , he wrote via his story on Instagram.

Messi’s family friend on his Ig story seemed to have referred to Pique’s loan spell at Spanish Segunda team - Real Zarazoga, during the early stages of his footballing career.

Pique had joined the club on loan during 2006/07 season, but after a disappointing spell, he was lucky enough to rejoin Barça in the summer of 2007.

Gerard Pique had a disappointing spell at Real Zaragoza
Gerard Pique had a disappointing spell at Real Zaragoza Imago

Leo Messi is perceived to have played a 'vital' role in convincing Barcelona to re-sign the defender from Manchester United at the time.

However, while the duo have recorded multiple success together in Catalonia, their friendship seems to have waned in recent years.

The latest revelation on social media, only adds to what has been a disastrous year for Pique so far.

The 35-year-old defender has already been subjected to fierce criticism over his involvement in the Supercopa deal.

Gerard Pique is one of the most controversial footballers in Spanish football
Gerard Pique is one of the most controversial footballers in Spanish football AFP

Pique was also MASSIVELY TROLLED BY REAL MADIRD FANS AT THE SANTIAGO BERNABEU during the Los Blancos title celebrations.

Recent reports also revealed how the Barcelona dressing room had called him a “traitor” two years ago, shortly after his contract extension under the previous president Josep Bartomeu.

