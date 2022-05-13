Lionel Messi's family member brands Pique a 'liar, spiteful and envious' in stunning revelation

Lionel Messi is reportedly not on talking terms with the Barcelona defender since his shocking exit from the Catalan club in 2021.

Imago

Rumours had circulated in the Spanish media, that the Pique played a key role in instigating Messi’s departure from Camp Nou last summer.

The alleged tension between Messi and Pique appears to grow further with each passing day and it has now taken a new turn this week - with one of Messi’s family friends calling out the Barcelona defender in an explosive rant on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid fans troll Gerard Pique during title celebrations at the Santiago Bernabeu

Aaguilera Rosique/Instagram

“Pique you’re so fake. Not only did you not cry [when Messi left].

" You told the mediocre Laporta that if he wanted to build a winning team, he needed to sell Messi.

“That same Messi that saved you from Zaragoza when nobody wanted you,“ he wrote on his Instagram story." , he wrote via his story on Instagram.

PIque's Loan Spell

Messi’s family friend on his Ig story seemed to have referred to Pique’s loan spell at Spanish Segunda team - Real Zarazoga, during the early stages of his footballing career.

Pique had joined the club on loan during 2006/07 season, but after a disappointing spell, he was lucky enough to rejoin Barça in the summer of 2007.

Imago

Leo Messi is perceived to have played a 'vital' role in convincing Barcelona to re-sign the defender from Manchester United at the time.

However, while the duo have recorded multiple success together in Catalonia, their friendship seems to have waned in recent years.

Pique and Controversy

The latest revelation on social media, only adds to what has been a disastrous year for Pique so far.

The 35-year-old defender has already been subjected to fierce criticism over his involvement in the Supercopa deal.

AFP