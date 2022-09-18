Fans shade Hakimi and Mbappe as Messi lifts PSG to win over Lyon

It didn't take long for the party to get started as the red-hot Neymar combined beautifully with Lionel Messi as the Argentine finished clinically to put the champions in the lead.

Messi's goal was the last action of the opening half as Lyon also failed to find a response despite creating decent chances for themselves.

The second half was fiercely contested as well but the hosts looked less of a threat than they were in the first period.

PSG could have been well ahead in the game had it not been for the brilliance of Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes who was impressive on the night.

In the end, Messi's goal proved to be the difference between both sides as PSG condemned Lyon to another defeat in the league this season.

Social Media Reactions

Following the win for PSG on Sunday night, fans have taken to social media to once again hail the greatness of Lionel Messi after his brilliant showing for the Parisians.

Meanwhile, another section of fans took some time to troll Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappe in the match.

The pair are notorious for their link up play often times which had alway resulted in a goal or two.

However, the duo could not quite combine against Lyon with Mbappe seemingly ignoring his man in a very good goalscoring opportunity.