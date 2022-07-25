Leon Balogun Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Leon Balogun is a 34-year-old Germany-born footballer who plays as a central defender for the Nigerian national team. He is currently a free agent after seeing his contract with Scottish side Rangers FC run down in May 2022.

Born to a Nigerian father and a German mother in Berlin, Leon Balogun grew up in Germany but holds citizenship from both countries of his parents. He has a sister, Miriam Balogun, who is his only known sibling. Both Balogun children are huge supporters of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Leon Balogun had his footballing education in Germany, playing academy football for Hertha Berlin and Hertha Zehlendorf. His big break came in 2008 when he made his Bundesliga debut with Hannover 96.

Since then, Leon Balogun has played for numerous clubs across Germany and Europe including Werder Bremen, Fortuna Dusseldorf, Darmstadt, Mainz 05, Brighton and Hove Albion, Wigan Athletic, and Rangers FC.

Leon Balogun Profile

Full name: Leon Aderemi Balogun

Birth date: June 28, 1988

Nationality: Nigerian, German

Place of birth: Berlin, Germany

Age: 34 years old (as of June 2022)

Current club: Free agent

Height: 6ft 3in

Marital status: Single

Parents: Father - Cesar Balogun, Mother - Orfa Balogun

Salary: £14,000 weekly

Net worth: £5.2m

Instagram: @leonbalogun

Twitter: @LeonBalogun

How old is Leon Balogun?

Leon Balogun is 34 years old as of June 2022.

Leon Balogun Career

Leon Balogun played in the Hertha Berlin and Hertha Zehlendorf academies till 2007 before he moved on to Turkish-German club Turkiyemspor Berlin in 2007 where he played a single season.

The towering centre-back made his Bundesliga debut on April 19, 2009, with Hannover 96 against Hamburger SV, having played most of the 2008/09 season with Hannover's B team.

Between then and 2018, Leon Balogun played for a host of German Bundesliga clubs but he found the most success during a three-year stint at Mainz 05 between 2015 and 2018.

In 2018, the Nigerian international left Germany for the first time, signing for English Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion. He took in two years at Brighton before playing one season at Championship side Wigan Athletic.

Leon Balogun's most recent club sojourn took him to Scotland where he won the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup during a two-year stint at Rangers FC. His contract was not renewed by Rangers when it expired in May 2022.

Leon Balogun Salary and Contract

Leon Balogun is currently out of contract as he remains a free agent going into the 2022/23 season. The Super Eagles defender's last contract was a two-year deal with Rangers FC that expired in May 2022.

While at Rangers, Leon Balogun's salary was a handsome £14,000 per week, which came to £728,000 per year excluding bonuses and allowances.

During his two-year stay at Brighton, the Nigerian international was earning slightly higher at £22,000 weekly and £1.14m yearly.

What is Leon Balogun's Net Worth?

The former Rangers defender's extended career playing in the top leagues in Europe has seen him garner considerable wealth for himself.

Thus, Leon Balogun's net worth is estimated to be £5,200,000. Apart from his weekly salary, Balogun is also an ambassador for sportswear giants, Adidas. He is currently managed by Avid Sports Group, which also has Aaron Ramsey on their books.

Leon Balogun Girlfriend/Wife

Leon Balogun's girlfriend is purportedly a beautiful Brazilian supermodel named Mayara Zamboni.

There is little information about how and when the pair started dating but a post featuring both Leon Balogun and Mayara Zamboni first appeared on Zamboni's Instagram page on December 3, 2019.

Since then, Zamboni occasionally posts loved-up pictures of her and Leon Balogun on her Instagram page.

Leon Balogun's Sister

A big part of Leon Balogun's life is his sister, Miriam Balogun. Miriam is also a big Super Eagles fan and she often attends Nigeria's games to support her brother.

Leon Balogun House & Cars

From his social media accounts, Leon Balogun seems to prefer to lead a quiet lifestyle, rarely posting anything about his personal life.

The few pictures that show him in a car were taken in such ways that the brand or model was not visible. Thus, there is no verifiable information about Leon Balogun's cars or houses.

Leon Balogun FIFA 22 & PES 22 Ratings

Leon Balogun Social Media

Leon Balogun is quite active on social media with Instagram and Twitter accounts that he posts on from time to time.

The Super Eagles star mostly posts about his career, important matches, career milestones, and a few vacation/personal time features.

Leon Balogun's Twitter handle is @LeonBalogun

Leon Balogun's Instagram handle is @leonbalogun

Leon Balogun Super Eagles Career

Leon Balogun was always very vocal about his desire to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria despite being born in Germany. He finally got his wish when he made his debut for the Nigerian national team as a half-time substitute in March 2014 in a friendly against Mexico.

Though his first appearance ended just 20 minutes later with a freakish injury, Leon Balogun went on to make himself a mainstay of the Super Eagles' defence.

The former Brighton defender represented Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and has played at two (2) Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments (2019 & 2021), helping Nigeria win bronze at the 2019 edition.

Leon Balogun Latest Transfer News

There is not much transfer news surrounding Leon Balogun at this time.

After his contract expired at Rangers, Micheal Beale, Balogun's one-time assistant coach at Rangers and now head coach at Queens Park Rangers, praised Balogun's ability both on and off the pitch.