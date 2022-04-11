Nigerian-born Cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie visits Surulere, teams up with DJ Cuppy

The 29-year-old is in Nigeria visiting during his time off. Okolie holds the British Championship belt, European Championship, Commonwealth Boxing Championship, and the WBO Cruiserweight title

In his unanimous decision victory against Michał Cieślak at the O2 Arena, London back in February.

Okolie teamed up with former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to fly the Nigerian flag on his way to the ring.

With a record of 14 wins which include 7 knockouts, Okolie who was born in London is getting closer to his heritage while visiting Nigeria.

The cruiserweight champion earlier visited his hometown in Delta State as part of his tour in the country.

While in Lagos, Okolie decided to visit Surulere. According to the champion, he hopes to create a boxing school in Surulere that trains kids on not just boxing but discipline and steps on how to become great leaders in the future.

Okolie took to his official Instagram account to post a picture of his visit to Surulere.

According to Okolie, his parents grew up in Lagos before they migrated to London where they settled down and gave birth to him.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Feels amazing being invited back to where my mum and dad grew up. Surulere thank you for welcoming me like this."

Over the weekend, Okolie was also spotted hanging out with Nigerian disc jockey and producer Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, or simply Cuppy.

Cuppy is the daughter of Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola and famous in the Nigerian entertainment space.

Okolie teaming up with Cuppy comes just after he met up with American-born Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.