'My decision is made' - Kylian Mbappe hints at PSG exit after winning Player of the Season award

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe won the Ligue 1 player of the season award on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
It was the third consecutive year Mbappe was crowned winner of the award.
The 23-year-old star received the award and thanked his team for their success in the league this season.
Upon winning the highly coveted award in France, Mbappe gave an update about his future.
Mbappe is a free agent at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to Spanish champions Real Madrid.
The World Cup winning forward did not confirm if he will leave France for Spain but stated that a decision regarding his future has been made.
Mbappe on future
He said, "It's always a huge pleasure being here. It's an honor, which is why I insisted on coming. Winning for a third consecutive time is incredible.
"I want to thank PSG, my teammates, my coach, and all those people working behind the scenes.
"We are proud of our tenth title. This year, more than ever before, I felt recognition and admiration. Thank you all. I will continue my story. I'm never satisfied.
"I made the mistake three years ago of taking over the ceremony. I want to participate in the ceremony, no look for glory.
"We will know really soon, it's almost done. My decision is made, yes, almost."
Mbappe then took to his official Instagram account to praise his PSG teammates for their contribution.
He wrote, "Best player in Ligue 1 for the 3rd consecutive season. An immense pride to write history once again.
"This recognition warms my heart. And of course thank you to all of my club and the fans for the trust granted this season."
Earlier this season, Mbappe beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski to win Player of the Year at 2021 Globe Soccer Awards
Mbappe and PSG will aim to wrap up their season in style when they take on Metz in their last fixture scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
