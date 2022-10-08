Manchester City recorded a 4-0 victory against Southampton in a Premier League fixture played on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
Kevin De Buyne sets record as Manchester City thrash Aribo's Southampton to go top of the league
De Bruyne and Haaland set new records as Manchester City humble Aribo's Southampton go ahead of Arsenal.
After a 6-3 thrashing of neighbors Manchester United, Pep Guardiola's team would turn on the style to take out Southampton.
Joao Cancelo converted a cross by Phil Foden to put Manchester City in front as early as the 20th minute.
Foden then converted a a ball through to him by Kevin De Bruyne in the 32nd minute to give Manchester City a two-goal cushion at the halftime break.
Rodri assisted Riyad Mahrez to score the third, and Erling Haaland got on the scoresheet from a ball by Cancelo for the fourth.
Records for De Bruyne and Haaland
The victory for Manchester City catapulted them to the top of the Premier League above Arsenal, who take on Liverpool on Sunday.
De Bruyne set a record as Manchester City cruised to victory. The Belgium international recorded his 94 assists in Premier League history.
He now moves ahead of former teammate David Silva as the player with the most assists for Manchester City in the history of the Premier League.
Haaland also recorded his 15th strike of the Premier League season. He now has more goals than Manchester City's top scorer last season.