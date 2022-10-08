Kevin De Buyne sets record as Manchester City thrash Aribo's Southampton to go top of the league

After a 6-3 thrashing of neighbors Manchester United, Pep Guardiola's team would turn on the style to take out Southampton.

Joao Cancelo converted a cross by Phil Foden to put Manchester City in front as early as the 20th minute.

Foden then converted a a ball through to him by Kevin De Bruyne in the 32nd minute to give Manchester City a two-goal cushion at the halftime break.

Pulse Nigeria

Rodri assisted Riyad Mahrez to score the third, and Erling Haaland got on the scoresheet from a ball by Cancelo for the fourth.

Records for De Bruyne and Haaland

The victory for Manchester City catapulted them to the top of the Premier League above Arsenal, who take on Liverpool on Sunday.

De Bruyne set a record as Manchester City cruised to victory. The Belgium international recorded his 94 assists in Premier League history.

He now moves ahead of former teammate David Silva as the player with the most assists for Manchester City in the history of the Premier League.