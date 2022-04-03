'Nearly won it' - Kelechi Iheanacho reacts after scoring for Leicester City against Manchester United

PREMIER LEAGUE

Kelechi Iheanacho reacts after scoring for Leicester City against Manchester United

Tosin Abayomi
Kelechi Iheanacho believes Leicester City nearly won against Manchester United
Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has expressed his disappointment after his side played out a 1-1 draw away at Old Trafford against Manchester United in a Premier League fixture played on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

The Foxes battled hard to hold Manchester United to a first-half without goals as the Redd Devils were missing star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the 63rd minute, Iheanacho broke the deadlock when he connected with a cross by James Maddison but just three minutes later Fred equalized for Manchester United.

In the 80th minute, Iheanacho played Maddison on to score past David De Gea. However, after review by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), the goal was ruled out.

Center referee Andre Mariner stated that Iheanacho committed a foul on Raphael Varane.

Maddison spoke after the game to give his thoughts about the disallowed goal he scored.

He said, "The disallowed goal is one of them – you see them given and you see them not given.

"I’m obviously going to be biased and say it’s not a foul. As soon as he goes over to the monitor you know.

"I saw Varane go down. The way he went down I thought it was a twist injury. As soon as the referee went to the monitor I knew something was going to happen that was going to spoil my party."

Iheanacho also took to his official Instagram account to reflect on the game.

He said, "Great performance from the team. Nearly won it Let’s go for more. Thanks to our fans for there support. OLUOMACHI ga’ne’eme."

Iheanacho will aim to continue his goalscoring form when Leicester City takes on PSV in the quarterfinals of the Europa Conference League on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

