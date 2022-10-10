'KAN U believe it' - Super Eagles legend and wife celebrate Arsenal on top of the Premier League

Arsenal defeated Liverpool 3-2 in a matchday nine Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium to go top of the table.

Victory against Liverpool makes Arsenal a genuine title contender moving them above reigning Champions Manchester City.

Kanu and his wife Amara were at the Emirates Stadium in London to witness the game between the top Premier League side.

Kanu and his wife celebrate Arsenal

English player of Nigerian descent Bukayo Saka scored the winning goal from the penalty spot.

Kanu who played for the Gunners for five years from 1999 to 2004 was in attendance with his wife.

He took to social media to give his assessment of the game in a video that has gone viral.

Kanu punches the air in the video wearing the new home Arsenal jersey. Along with the clip was a message that said, 'KAN U believe it. @arsenal back on top of the league 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 well-done boys.'

His wife Amara posted several photos from the stadium after the game showing off her style with the Arsenal jersey and Nike Jordan sneakers

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Who is on top baby? SAY MY NAME."