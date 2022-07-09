SCOOP

Kamaru Usman boasts on Burna Boy's album ahead of fight against Leon Edwards [Video]

Tosin Abayomi
On Burna Boy's track Usman reveals what he does when in a bad mood.

On Friday, July 8, Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy dropped his sixth studio album.

The album rose to the top of the trends of Nigerian social media as fans praised Burna Boy for yet another solid album.

Making a guest appearance on the album, is Nigerian-American professional Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) Kamarudeen Usman.

Burna Boy teamed up with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title holder Usman on the song How Bad Could It Be.

Kamaru Usman boasts ahead of rematch with Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman engages in brutal exchange with Canelo Alvarez about potential fight

Burna Boy and Kamaru Usman teamed up at One Night in Space concert
Burna Boy and Kamaru Usman teamed up at One Night in Space concert Pulse Nigeria

On the track How Bad Could It Be, Usman was among the celebrities that gave the introduction.

Usman gave his thought process on what he does when he is in a bad mood. The UFC champion explained that he does not chose violence when he is in a bad mood.

On the track when asked what he does when in a bad mood, Usman responded, "This is the Nigerian Nightmare Kamaru Usman and when I am in a bad mood I love to stop and think so I don't make the situation worse.

"I give myself time to be able to make a rational and educated decision that will help me through the decision."

Usman and Burna Boy teamed up at the One Night in Space concert and was also on the video of the popular hit Ballon d'Or.

Kamaru Usman to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 278
Kamaru Usman to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 278 Pulse Nigeria

The revelation by Usman comes as he gets ready for the rematch against Leon Edwards.

On Saturday, August 20 at the 18,300-seat Vivint Arena in Utah, Usman will take on Edwards at UFC 275.

