Kamaru Usman boasts on Burna Boy's album ahead of fight against Leon Edwards [Video]

The album rose to the top of the trends of Nigerian social media as fans praised Burna Boy for yet another solid album.

Making a guest appearance on the album, is Nigerian-American professional Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) Kamarudeen Usman.

Burna Boy teamed up with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title holder Usman on the song How Bad Could It Be.

ALSO READ - Kamaru Usman sends warning to Jake Paul and Canelo

Pulse Nigeria

Usman and Burna Boy

On the track How Bad Could It Be, Usman was among the celebrities that gave the introduction.

Usman gave his thought process on what he does when he is in a bad mood. The UFC champion explained that he does not chose violence when he is in a bad mood.

On the track when asked what he does when in a bad mood, Usman responded, "This is the Nigerian Nightmare Kamaru Usman and when I am in a bad mood I love to stop and think so I don't make the situation worse.

"I give myself time to be able to make a rational and educated decision that will help me through the decision."

Pulse Nigeria

The revelation by Usman comes as he gets ready for the rematch against Leon Edwards.