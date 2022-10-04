'I don't regret' ditching United for Chelsea, ex-Eagles captain Mikel says

Mikel became the latest Blue to quit the game when he retired from professional football at the age of 35 last week.

After an impressive outing in the U-20 World Cup with Nigeria, the talented midfielder caused a major transfer dispute between United and Chelsea.

Despite joining Manchester United for 16m, the then 19-year-old made a remarkable turnaround to join the Blues from Norwegian club, Lyn Oslo.

Speaking for the first time since his retirement, the former AFCON winner stated that he has no regrets over the decision he made almost two decades ago.

Mikel has no regrets

In an interview with the BBC, Mikel said that the decision to choose Chelsea over the Red Devils was the best of his sporting career.

"I don't regret any decision I made because I enjoyed everything I achieved at Chelsea," Mikel said per the BBC.

"It's the best decision I have ever made in my life. I signed a pre-contract for Manchester United when I was 17."

"If you are a kid and you see Sir Alex Ferguson right in front of you with the contract, of course, you will be tempted."

On the kidnap story, Mikel added that Chelsea was shocked by the news of his move to the Red Devils and came for him in Norway, which fuelled the rumours.

"I acted as a young kid and as soon as Chelsea heard the news, they came and got me out of Norway," Mikel added.

"That's when people started saying that I was kidnapped. It wasn't a great moment for me then. I just wanted to play football because I was so young."

Mikel is one of Nigeria's most decorated players, winning the Champions League, Europa League, two Premier Leagues, two League Cups and four FA Cups at Chelsea.