'I don't regret' ditching United for Chelsea, ex-Eagles captain Mikel says

Izuchukwu Akawor
Manchester United fans won't like this from the former Nigerian international who is one of the former Chelsea stars who recently hung their boots after an illustrious career.

John Obi Mikel caused a transfer dispute between Manchester United and Chelsea between 2005 and 2006
John Obi Mikel caused a transfer dispute between Manchester United and Chelsea between 2005 and 2006

Former Nigerian international John Mikel Obi has stated he has no regrets about ditching Manchester United for London side Chelsea during his playing career.

Mikel became the latest Blue to quit the game when he retired from professional football at the age of 35 last week.

John Mikel Obi won two Premier League titles with Chelsea
John Mikel Obi won two Premier League titles with Chelsea

After an impressive outing in the U-20 World Cup with Nigeria, the talented midfielder caused a major transfer dispute between United and Chelsea.

Despite joining Manchester United for 16m, the then 19-year-old made a remarkable turnaround to join the Blues from Norwegian club, Lyn Oslo.

Mikel Obi was the second-best player at the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup
Mikel Obi was the second-best player at the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup

Speaking for the first time since his retirement, the former AFCON winner stated that he has no regrets over the decision he made almost two decades ago.

In an interview with the BBC, Mikel said that the decision to choose Chelsea over the Red Devils was the best of his sporting career.

"I don't regret any decision I made because I enjoyed everything I achieved at Chelsea," Mikel said per the BBC.

John Obi Mikel's first Premier League goal was joyously celebrated by himself and his Chelsea teammates
John Obi Mikel's first Premier League goal was joyously celebrated by himself and his Chelsea teammates

"It's the best decision I have ever made in my life. I signed a pre-contract for Manchester United when I was 17."

"If you are a kid and you see Sir Alex Ferguson right in front of you with the contract, of course, you will be tempted."

On the kidnap story, Mikel added that Chelsea was shocked by the news of his move to the Red Devils and came for him in Norway, which fuelled the rumours.

"I acted as a young kid and as soon as Chelsea heard the news, they came and got me out of Norway," Mikel added.

John Mikel Obi won two Premier League titles with Chelsea
John Mikel Obi won two Premier League titles with Chelsea Twitter

"That's when people started saying that I was kidnapped. It wasn't a great moment for me then. I just wanted to play football because I was so young."

Mikel is one of Nigeria's most decorated players, winning the Champions League, Europa League, two Premier Leagues, two League Cups and four FA Cups at Chelsea.

He spent 11 years at the club before he left Stamford Bridge in 2017.

