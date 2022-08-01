Jay-Jay Okocha celebrates daughter Danielle at graduation

Tosin Abayomi
Yobo, Kanu celebrate with Okocha as his daughter graduates

Jay-Jay Okocha celebrates daughter Danielle at graduation
Jay-Jay Okocha celebrates daughter Danielle at graduation

Super Eagles of Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha has taken to social media to celebrate his daughter Danielle

On Sunday, July 31, 2022 Okocha celebrated his daughter Danielle through a message on his official Instagram account.

Okocha posted a photo along with Danielle, his wife and son at a graduation ceremony.

Dannie posed wearing a graduation gown alongside her father and mother Okocha.

Danielle is the first child of Okocha
Danielle is the first child of Okocha

Along with the photo Okocha added a message that said, "Congratulations to my darling daughter, we are so proud of you."

Danielle Okocha is a lawyer, content creator, socialite, and entrepreneur. According to the post she has finally graduated to start practicing law.

Danielle is the first child of Okocha and the post gathered several reactions from several high profile personalities.

Danielle Okocha is a lawyer, content creator, socialite, and entrepreneur
Danielle Okocha is a lawyer, content creator, socialite, and entrepreneur Pulse Nigeria

Adaeze Yobo, Amaru Kanu, Daniel Amokachi are among the Super Eagles related personalities that congratulated Danielle.

The post by Okocha comes after he attended the 2022 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Awards in Morocco last month.

