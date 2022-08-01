Jay-Jay Okocha celebrates daughter Danielle at graduation

On Sunday, July 31, 2022 Okocha celebrated his daughter Danielle through a message on his official Instagram account.

Okocha posted a photo along with Danielle, his wife and son at a graduation ceremony.

Dannie posed wearing a graduation gown alongside her father and mother Okocha.

Pulse Nigeria

Okocha and Danniie

Along with the photo Okocha added a message that said, "Congratulations to my darling daughter, we are so proud of you."

Danielle Okocha is a lawyer, content creator, socialite, and entrepreneur. According to the post she has finally graduated to start practicing law.

Danielle is the first child of Okocha and the post gathered several reactions from several high profile personalities.

Pulse Nigeria

Adaeze Yobo, Amaru Kanu, Daniel Amokachi are among the Super Eagles related personalities that congratulated Danielle.