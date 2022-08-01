Super Eagles of Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha has taken to social media to celebrate his daughter Danielle
Jay-Jay Okocha celebrates daughter Danielle at graduation
Yobo, Kanu celebrate with Okocha as his daughter graduates
On Sunday, July 31, 2022 Okocha celebrated his daughter Danielle through a message on his official Instagram account.
Okocha posted a photo along with Danielle, his wife and son at a graduation ceremony.
Dannie posed wearing a graduation gown alongside her father and mother Okocha.
ALSO READ: Ex-Juventus star says Okocha and Ronaldinho are the most skilled players in football history
Okocha and Danniie
Along with the photo Okocha added a message that said, "Congratulations to my darling daughter, we are so proud of you."
Danielle Okocha is a lawyer, content creator, socialite, and entrepreneur. According to the post she has finally graduated to start practicing law.
Danielle is the first child of Okocha and the post gathered several reactions from several high profile personalities.
Adaeze Yobo, Amaru Kanu, Daniel Amokachi are among the Super Eagles related personalities that congratulated Danielle.
The post by Okocha comes after he attended the 2022 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Awards in Morocco last month.
More from category
-
Jay-Jay Okocha celebrates daughter Danielle at graduation
-
Ronaldo angers Manchester United fans following Rayo Vallecano draw [Reactions]
-
Asisat Oshoala shows off 5th CAF Women's Player of the Year award