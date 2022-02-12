'I sucked at sports in school' - Israel Adesanya makes stunning revelation ahead of UFC title defence

Niyi Iyanda
Heading into his title defence at UFC 271, Israel Adesanya makes a surprising revelation while giving us a sneak peek into his past.

Current UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya revealed some things he believes made him the champion he is today.

Adesanya spoke to nutrition brand My Protein as part of the buildup to his rematch with fellow New Zealander Robert Whittaker.

At age 10, Adesanya and his family migrated from Nigeria, first moving to Ghana before settling in New Zealand.

It was tough for a young Adesanya and he remembers some parts of his childhood fondly and some- not so much.

Adesanya returned to his old school Chrisland to celebrate his UFC title in 2019
Adesanya returned to his old school Chrisland to celebrate his UFC title in 2019 Twitter

Adesanya told My Protein: "Growing up in Nigeria, we were quite well off, there were bits when I moved to New Zealand that wasn't so nice.

"Because you know you are the only black kid in school and you just get picked on and whatnot."

Adesanya did not allow this to stop him and he showed resolve to use his stumbling blocks as building blocks.

Israel Adesanya won the UFC middleweight belt by beating Robert Whittaker in 2019
Israel Adesanya won the UFC middleweight belt by beating Robert Whittaker in 2019 thisdaylive

"It made me have to learn to be able to handle adversity at a very young age," the fighter said.

The Last Stylebender recently signed a deal that would make him one of the best-paid athletes in the sport, but things might have taken a very different turn.

Adesanya, who is known for his flexibility and power, revealed that he wasn't so keen on sports when he was younger.

"I was never really competitive, I sucked at sports in school. I just played for having fun. I wasn't competitive." Adesanya said.

The love of sports kicked off when he discovered UFC Legend and his mentor Anderson Silva.

Israel Adesanya beat UFC Legend Anderson Silva back at UFC 234
Israel Adesanya beat UFC Legend Anderson Silva back at UFC 234 IMAGO / Xinhua

Adesanya said: "Watching Anderson Silva dismantle people from back in the day, I was like this skinny black guy is f***ing everyone up. I was like, I'm skinny, I'm black, I can f**k people up too!"

Adesanya will be looking to come out victorious at his fifth title defence against old foe Robert Whittaker at UFC 271.

