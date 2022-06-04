SCOOP

Iheanacho teams up with Rema, Onuachu and Olayinka show off their wives [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
Sports  >  Sports gist

Abdullahi gets huge reception in Sokoto, Ndidi at the beach, Onuachu and Olayinka celebrate their wives, see how Super Eagles players are spending their time off.

As the season in Europe is on break several Nigerian international football players are having the time of their lives.

During the mini break from football, scoop takes a look with a roundup of social media activities of Nigerian players .

In this edition of the social media scoop there are several Super Eagles players involved.

Here is a round up of their social media activities.

Super Eagles midfield enforcer Wilfred Ndidi took to social media to share photos at the beach.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Off for some vitamin sea."

Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi returns from Omonia in Cyprus and gets a huge reception in Sokoto.

Along with the post was a message that said, "It feels great to return home (Sokoto) after a long season.

"Good to see my friends and family with smiles on their faces. Together, we can build a community that will attract a positive image.

"I am honoured to share such a beautiful moment with everyone."

Super Eagles star Paul Onuachu took to social media to share photos of his wedding to partner Tracy in Accra, Ghana.

Along with the post was a message that said, ‘A forever goal.’

Super Eagles star Peter Olayinka who plays for Slavia Prague is enjoying his break with his partner.

He posted a photo with his pregnant wife with a caption that said, "Vacation with wifey."

Leicester City man Kelechi Iheanacho was not included in the 27 man list by Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome.

The Owerri man however was able to team up with Nigerian singer and rapper Divine Ikubor popularly known by his stage name Rema.

