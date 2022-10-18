How LaLiga hosted ElClásico viewing party for football lovers in Lagos

Speaking at the event, the LaLiga Global Network Delegate for Ghana and Nigeria, Desmond Chiji expressed the importance of Nigeria to LaLiga.

'‘Nigeria has a very valuable place in the LaLiga ecosystem, which is why we always organize these types of events here to bring the league closer to our fans here."

"The interest we have received has exceeded our expectations. We would like to thank football fans, participants, media organizations, and members of the media for this achievement."

"As LaLiga, we will continue to strengthen our bond with football fans in the coming period."

The well-organised event was supported by the Spanish Consulate, Big Cola and Supersport.

The match

Guests at the event were treated to private viewing of El Clásico which saw Real Madrid thrash Barcelona 3-1, in what was Xavi Hernadez’s 50th game in charge of the Catalan giants.

Los Blancos win was built on a dominant first-half display which saw them go into the break with a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Fede Valverde.

It was more of the same in the second half but Barcelona did get back into the game with seven minutes to play when Ferran Torres pulled a goal back for Barcelona.

