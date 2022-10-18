LALIGA

How LaLiga hosted ElClásico viewing party for football lovers in Lagos

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

One of the most passionate places in world football hosted a very special viewing party for the biggest derby in the world, ElClasico.

A cross section of fans at the LaLiga ElClasico viewing party in Lagos.
The event which was held at Sea Lounge in Lekki had fans, journalists, celebrities, members of the diplomatic corps, and ex-Nigerian midfielder and LaLiga Ambassador, Mutiu Adepoju in attendance.

Speaking at the event, the LaLiga Global Network Delegate for Ghana and Nigeria, Desmond Chiji expressed the importance of Nigeria to LaLiga.

Cross section of fans at the LaLiga ElClasico viewing party in Lagos.
'‘Nigeria has a very valuable place in the LaLiga ecosystem, which is why we always organize these types of events here to bring the league closer to our fans here."

"The interest we have received has exceeded our expectations. We would like to thank football fans, participants, media organizations, and members of the media for this achievement."

"As LaLiga, we will continue to strengthen our bond with football fans in the coming period."

The well-organised event was supported by the Spanish Consulate, Big Cola and Supersport.

Guests at the event were treated to private viewing of El Clásico which saw Real Madrid thrash Barcelona 3-1, in what was Xavi Hernadez’s 50th game in charge of the Catalan giants.

ElClasico
Los Blancos win was built on a dominant first-half display which saw them go into the break with a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Fede Valverde.

It was more of the same in the second half but Barcelona did get back into the game with seven minutes to play when Ferran Torres pulled a goal back for Barcelona.

Rodrygo of Real Madrid celebrates after the La Liga Santander match between against Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 16, 2022
That goal ensured a frantic end to the game but whatever hopes Barca had of getting at least a share of the spoils evaporated when super-sub Rodrygo came off the bench to seal the win with a late penalty.

