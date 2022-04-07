AFCON memorabilia added to FIFA Museum

Alhadhur, a left-back, stepped in as goalkeeper for the round of 16 match against Cameroon. The Cameroonians dominated the game taking 19 shots in total. Even with a red card early in the game, Comoros fought bravely, and Alhadhur made a couple of good saves.

Although the match ended with a narrow Cameroon win, the left-back became a national hero and earned himself a well-deserved place in the pages of footballing history.

"To commemorate this unforgettable moment in the history of African football, the FIFA Museum is proud to add to its collection the jersey worn by Alhadhur during this match.

"The makeshift number three on its back commemorates this special moment and is a testament to the strength and willingness to adapt to unforeseen circumstances.