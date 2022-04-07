The Museum of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) has acquired the jersey worn by Comoros international Chaker Alhadhur. When injury and COVID-19 prevented nine players from playing, the left-back took the opportunity to achieve legendary status.
AFCON memorabilia added to FIFA Museum
The FIFA Museum has added the shirt of Comoros defender Chaker Alhadhur to its collection.
Alhadhur, a left-back, stepped in as goalkeeper for the round of 16 match against Cameroon. The Cameroonians dominated the game taking 19 shots in total. Even with a red card early in the game, Comoros fought bravely, and Alhadhur made a couple of good saves.
Although the match ended with a narrow Cameroon win, the left-back became a national hero and earned himself a well-deserved place in the pages of footballing history.
"To commemorate this unforgettable moment in the history of African football, the FIFA Museum is proud to add to its collection the jersey worn by Alhadhur during this match.
"The makeshift number three on its back commemorates this special moment and is a testament to the strength and willingness to adapt to unforeseen circumstances.
"This is a valuable addition to the FIFA Museum collection and we look forward to finding the perfect opportunity to display the shirt to the public,” the FIFA Museum said in a statement on its website.
