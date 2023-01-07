ADVERTISEMENT

'Ghana to the World' - Memphis Depay pays tribute to his roots once again

The Barcelona superstar has once again paid tribute to his Ghanaian roots via his latest post on social media.

Memphis Depay continues to show appreciation to his fatherland as well his fans in Ghana.

The 28-year-old Barcelona star is no stranger to his father&rsquo;s hometown, often paying visits to the West African country, improve his familiarity with his cultural roots.

The Netherlands international took to his Instagram to post pictures from his previous visit to Ghana dressed in cultural attires with a message that simply showed the flag of Ghana and the globe emoji accompanied by the year '2023'.

Memphis Depay and the King of Ghana - Otumfuo Osei Tutu
Memphis Depay and the King of Ghana - Otumfuo Osei Tutu AFP

Depay visited Ghana in June last year during the summer, and it was certainly not his first time of stopping by his hometown.

He loves to spend his holidays in Ghana, while also taking time out to visit his foundation for several charity projects which he’s currently sponsoring.

During his time in Ghana, the part-time music star has been able to meet with the first citizen in Ghana - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Depay also posted a picture of himself and the Ghanaian president through a message on his official Instagram account.

Memphis Depay and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
Memphis Depay and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. AFP

In the post, Depay posted a photo presenting his Barcelona jersey to the Ghanaian President.

The Barcelona forward also met with the King of Ghana - Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

According to Depay, the Ghanaian King revealed that he knew his grandfather before travelling to Europe and they were best friends.

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay
Barcelona forward Memphis Depay AFP

The Netherlands star has endured a nightmare start to the 2022/23 La Liga campaign having suffered injury setbacks , having helped the club to a second-place finish last season.

However, he was able to make it to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar last December and has returned to full fitness with the squad following the conclusion of the tournament.

He has only featured twice for the Blaugrana in the league this season scoring once.

Speculation also continues to surround his future due to lack of playing time at the club, having fallen down the pecking order with coach Xavi preferring the likes of Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres ahead of the Dutch star in attack this season.

Depay has been reportedly linked to a host of clubs in January 2023 including Manchester United, Juventus and Arsenal amongst others as he continues to contemplate his future at the Spotify Camp Nou.

However, he could be called upon by Xavi when Barcelona travel to the Wanda Metropolitano to take on Atletico Madrid on Sunday night, January 8, 2022.

