FRIENDLY

Black Stars win first game in 5, Samba Boys dance around 10-man Eagles

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Ghana has banished the ghost of defeat from the other day with a win while Brazil went on a rampage against another African nation.

Ghana and Brazil end international break with wins.
Ghana and Brazil end international break with wins.

The international break ended with mixed fortunes for some of Africa's best footballing countries on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

Ghana returned to winning ways with a narrow win while it was a day to forget for Tunisia against Brazil.

Ghana won for the first time in five matches
Ghana won for the first time in five matches Pulse Nigeria

The Black Stars of Ghana ended a run of four (4) matches without a win with a slim 1-0 win over Nicaragua in Spain.

Sporting Lisbon forward Abdul Issahaku was the star for the West African as he netted the decisive winner.

The 18-year-old fired home the only goal of the game just after the half-hour mark, his first international goal for Ghana.

It ended Ghana's poor run of four games without a win and will see them go into the World Cup proper in a better mood.

The Samba Boys of Brazil have completed their mission during the international break against African countries.

Tunisia will reassemble for the World Cup.
Tunisia will reassemble for the World Cup. Pulse Nigeria

After taking Ghana to the cleaners last week with an easy 3-0 win, the five-time World Champions went a step further against Tunisia this week.

The Brazilians were no match for the Carthage Eagles following a comprehensive 5-1 demolition earlier on Tuesday.

Tormentors-in-chief, Raphinha and Richarlison.
Tormentors-in-chief, Raphinha and Richarlison. Pulse Nigeria

FC Barcelona star, Raphinha and Tottenham's Richarlison were the tormentors-in-chief against the Tunisians, who finished the game with ten men following the dismissal of Serie A-based Dylan Brown.

Both players took turns to assist each other on the day, Raphinha netted a brace and an assist while the Spurs forward scored one and assisted two others.

PSG's Neymar was also on the scoresheet after he scored from a penalty while Flamengo's Pedro came off the bench to complete the job.

For Tunisia, Monatassar Talbi made the Eagles of Carthage dream when he cancelled out Raphinha's 11th opener seven minutes later. But it turned out to be a consolation in the end.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Nigeria-eligible Folarin Balogun scores for England U21s - the Super Eagles must act fast or lose yet another star

Nigeria-eligible Folarin Balogun scores for England U21s - the Super Eagles must act fast or lose yet another star

Graham Potter receives huge boost as midfield maestro returns to training for Chelsea

Graham Potter receives huge boost as midfield maestro returns to training for Chelsea

Flamingos touch down in India ahead of FIFA U-17 WWC

Flamingos touch down in India ahead of FIFA U-17 WWC

Black Stars win first game in 5, Samba Boys dance around 10-man Eagles

Black Stars win first game in 5, Samba Boys dance around 10-man Eagles

VIDEO: Super-sub Lionel Messi scores 2 goals as Argentina beat Jamaica

VIDEO: Super-sub Lionel Messi scores 2 goals as Argentina beat Jamaica

Uzoho’s tomfoolery, clingy pitch invader, other talking points from Super Eagles' defeat to Algeria

Uzoho’s tomfoolery, clingy pitch invader, other talking points from Super Eagles' defeat to Algeria

Trending

Darwin Nunez smiling during a training session in Liverpool.
VIDEO

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again

Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Could Beyonce be more popular than football's biggest stars?

'Who is Beyonce?' -Football fans on social media slam Twitter user after claiming that the popstar is famous than most footballers

Watch Super Eagles of Nigeria struggle to 2-2 draw against home-based Algeria side

Time and where to watch Super Eagles friendly against Algeria