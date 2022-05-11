'Get well soon' - Emotional reactions as Ronald Araujo leaves hospital after concussion scare in Barca win

Pulse Nigeria

The Blaugrana were looking to end the season strongly under manager Xavi, after a rough start to their campaign.

The Catalan giants opened the scoring in the first-half courtesy of a Memphis depay strike in the 30th minute to put Barca 1-0 up.

Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stretched the home side's lead 11 minutes later to increase the lead to 2-0 before heading into the break with Barcelona cruising in the drivers seat.

Aubameyang then got on the scoresheet once again to bag a brace and finally put the game to bed at 3-0, just three minutes into the second 45.

However, Celta managed to pull one back througj their talisman Iago Aspas and shorten the deficit to two goals.

Aspas' goal proved too little too late, as it was not enough to help the away side avoid defeat with Barcelona taking all three points at the Camp Nou.

However, the biggest highlight of the match, was the unfortunate incident between Uruguay international Ronald Araujo and his Spanish team-mate Gavi.

The 23-year-old Uruguayan defender went up for a header with the latter in the 61st minute which left Gavi on the turf.

Araujo initially seemed okay and ran off but minutes later, collapsed onto the pitch and the players quickly signalled for the medical staff to come on and treat the defender - stopping play for nearly 10 minutes.

An ambulance subsequently arrived and the Barca defender was stretchered into the back and then taken to hospital.

Barcelona have now confirmed via Twitter that the defender, suffered a concussion and will also undergo further tests in hospital.

Following the unfortunate incident with Araujo, fans have sent in messages of support on social media, to their young defender who has been often touted as a future defensive leader of the Catalan giants.