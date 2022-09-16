Gavi receives phone number from a strange lady at Barcelona contract renewal

Gavi signed a contract that will keep him at the Spotify Camp Nou until June 30, 2026, with a buyout clause set at 1 billion euros.

Speaking at the press conference to sign the contract, Gavi explained his decision to stay at the club.

The 18-year-old is a product of the Barcelona La Masia academy and is happy to finally get his chance with the first team.

Gavi on Barcelona extension

He said, "I am very happy with the renewal, it's something I've dreamed about since I was little. We have always known that we wanted to be successful here and today makes me very happy.

“I am very happy. I always wanted to succeed at Barça. Growing up in La Masia is something unique, you have to experience it. They teach you to work and to be humble.

“Scoring goals wearing this shirt in front of the best fans in the world is a dream.”

Lady gifts Gavi her number

Gavi posed for pictures with his family and friends at the media event to celebrate his renewal.

The youngster also signed autographs for fans in attendance at the event.

A young lady approached Gavi to sign a Barcelona banner, she then slipped her phone number in a note to the midfielder.

Gavi received the note with a smile and posed for a picture with her. The video of Gavi receiving the lady's number went viral on social media.