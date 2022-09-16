Gavi receives phone number from a strange lady at Barcelona contract renewal

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

A girl gifted Barcelona star Gavi her phone number at his contract renewal.

Gavi receives phone number from a strange lady at Barcelona contract renewal
Gavi receives phone number from a strange lady at Barcelona contract renewal

Spanish youngster Pablo Martín Gavira on Thursday, September 15 renewed his contract with La Liga giants Barcelona.

Recommended articles

Gavi signed a contract that will keep him at the Spotify Camp Nou until June 30, 2026, with a buyout clause set at 1 billion euros.

Speaking at the press conference to sign the contract, Gavi explained his decision to stay at the club.

The 18-year-old is a product of the Barcelona La Masia academy and is happy to finally get his chance with the first team.

Gavi signed a contract that will keep him at the Spotify Camp Nou until June 30, 2026,
Gavi signed a contract that will keep him at the Spotify Camp Nou until June 30, 2026, Pulse Nigeria

He said, "I am very happy with the renewal, it's something I've dreamed about since I was little. We have always known that we wanted to be successful here and today makes me very happy.

“I am very happy. I always wanted to succeed at Barça. Growing up in La Masia is something unique, you have to experience it. They teach you to work and to be humble.

“Scoring goals wearing this shirt in front of the best fans in the world is a dream.”

Gavi is a product of the Barcelona La Masia academy
Gavi is a product of the Barcelona La Masia academy Pulse Nigeria

Gavi posed for pictures with his family and friends at the media event to celebrate his renewal.

The youngster also signed autographs for fans in attendance at the event.

A young lady approached Gavi to sign a Barcelona banner, she then slipped her phone number in a note to the midfielder.

A girl gifted Barcelona star Gavi her phone number at his contract renewal.
A girl gifted Barcelona star Gavi her phone number at his contract renewal. Pulse Nigeria

Gavi received the note with a smile and posed for a picture with her. The video of Gavi receiving the lady's number went viral on social media.

After a disappointing defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Gavi is expected to feature when Barcelona takes on Elche in their next league fixture scheduled for Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 (Release Date, Consoles, What we know so far)

Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 (Release Date, Consoles, What we know so far)

In Greece, I was Nigerian. In Nigeria, I was Greek' - Giannis Antetokounmpo reconciles his roots in short film by WhatsApp titled Naija Odyssey

In Greece, I was Nigerian. In Nigeria, I was Greek' - Giannis Antetokounmpo reconciles his roots in short film by WhatsApp titled Naija Odyssey

'It's been an honour' - Rafael Nadal salutes friend and rival Roger Federer following retirement communiqué

'It's been an honour' - Rafael Nadal salutes friend and rival Roger Federer following retirement communiqué

Gavi receives phone number from a strange lady at Barcelona contract renewal

Gavi receives phone number from a strange lady at Barcelona contract renewal

'Disappointing,' Sancho lashes out after being ignored by England boss 2 months to World Cup

'Disappointing,' Sancho lashes out after being ignored by England boss 2 months to World Cup

Michael Jordan's 1998 Chicago Bulls jersey sells for over $10 million at an auction

Michael Jordan's 1998 Chicago Bulls jersey sells for over $10 million at an auction

Trending

Ilya Blasi allegedly cheated on Francesco Totti

Who has Ilary Blesi been allegedly cheating on Francesco Totti with?

Totti reveals how his wife cheating on him led to the breakdown of his marriage

Francesco Totti: AS Roma legend opens up on how his wife's infidelity crashed his marriage

Chicharito has missed five (5) of nine (9) penalties for his club.
MLS

Fans call for ex-Real Madrid forward to stop taking penalties

'Penaldo is back' - Ronaldo trends as Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0
EUROPA LEAGUE

'Penaldo is back' - Ronaldo trends as Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol