Francis Uzoho welcomes 2nd child with wife

On Monday, June 27 Uzoho welcomed a child with his wife Soomie. The 23-year-old Uzoho welcomed the baby while on vacation.

He took to his official Instagram account to post a photo with his wife and the new born baby.

Uzoho who got married to Sommie in Imo State back in 2019, is now blessed with two children.

Pulse Nigeria

Along with the photo by Uzoho was a message that said, "Thank you Lord for this precious gift. AKUNNAYA IN CHRIST ALONE."

ALSO READ - Moses Simon shines as Nantes beat Nice to claim Coupe de France

Pulse Nigeria

Uzoho welcomes 2nd child

According to the post by Uzoho, the new child is named Precious Gift Akunnaya.

The new child is Uzoho's second after welcoming a son with Soomie back in 2020.

Uzoho has become the Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper under new boss Jose Peseiro.