Francis Uzoho welcomes 2nd child with wife
23-year-old Uzoho welcomes a 2nd child named Akunnaya with wife.
On Monday, June 27 Uzoho welcomed a child with his wife Soomie. The 23-year-old Uzoho welcomed the baby while on vacation.
He took to his official Instagram account to post a photo with his wife and the new born baby.
Uzoho who got married to Sommie in Imo State back in 2019, is now blessed with two children.
Along with the photo by Uzoho was a message that said, "Thank you Lord for this precious gift. AKUNNAYA IN CHRIST ALONE."
According to the post by Uzoho, the new child is named Precious Gift Akunnaya.
The new child is Uzoho's second after welcoming a son with Soomie back in 2020.
Uzoho has become the Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper under new boss Jose Peseiro.
The shot stopper played a key role along with Super Eagles teammate Shehu Abdullahi as Athletic Club Omonoia Nicosia won the Cypriot Cup this season.
