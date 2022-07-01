REVEALED: How PSG star begged to win the 2020 Ballon d'Or

Ramos who was the former captain of Real Madrid, was recorded in conversation with Rubiales sometime between July and August 2020, according to Spanish outlet El Confidencial via Mundo Deportivo.

Ahead of the Ballon d'Or award, which was eventually cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, Ramos can be heard pleading his case for for the highly-coveted accolade and openly asking for Rubiales support.

'You know that I've never asked you for anything but if I want to do it today it's because I think this has been a special year for the performances I've delivered,' Ramos said to Rubiales.

'I would like you to help me in whatever way you can and use your connections at UEFA linked to the Ballon d'Or.

I would be grateful to you all my life, not only for me but also because I think Spanish football deserves it very much.' the Spaniard was recorded saying.

The 'special performances' Ramos highlights refer to his efforts in helping Real Madrid win the 'La Liga' title that season.

Rubiales replied that Ramos deserved to win the Ballon d'Or and wished him luck for the upcoming Champions League campaign, according to Mundo Deportivo.

As captain of the Galacticos, Ramos was no doubt an integral part of Real's success.

But there was an evidently a stronger favorite for the Ballon d'Or that year, none other than Bayern Munich's talisman Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker scored more goals than anyone else in Europe that season with the Bavarians and won more silverware than any other team including the Champions League.

Having had the season temporarily suspended in March due to the outbreak of the pandemic, La Liga returned in June 2020 and went ahead to clinch their 34th title.