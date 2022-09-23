Flamingos visit Indian High Commission ahead of 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will take place in India and the Flamingos visited His Excellency Gangaharan Balasubramanian their High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Amaju Pinnick-led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) explained in a statement that the Flamingos' visit to the High Commissioner comes as they aim to get visas to the country.

At the India High Commission in Abuja, the Flamingos were hosted and given a crash course on the country they are visiting.



At the event, the India High Commissioner explained that the Flamingos should seize the opportunity to shine at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

He explained to the Flamingos that they can emulate the exploits of Super Falcons stars Francisca Ordega of CSKA Moscow and Asisat Oshoala of Barcelona Femeni.

In a statement, the India High Commissioner said, "I am very happy to see you all; it is indeed an honor to host you.

"I want to wish you the best of luck during the World Cup competition in India. We hope to see the next Oshoala and Ordega in this team.”

Ruth David NFF’s Director of Competition thanked the High Commissioner for his hospitality. She responded, "On behalf of the President, Board, and Management of Nigeria Football Federation, we thank the High Commissioner for this hospitality and we want to assure you that the NFF appreciates your understanding and cooperation at all times that we require the same.

“The Flamingos are already looking forward to being in India and to savour the beauty of the country, and also to put up a good attitude on and off the pitch.”