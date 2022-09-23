Flamingos visit Indian High Commission ahead of 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

'The next Oshoala or Ordega' - Flamingos get food as they visit High Commissioner to get visas to India for 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Flamingos visit Indian High Commission ahead of 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
Flamingos visit Indian High Commission ahead of 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Nigeria's under-17 national team known as the Flamingos continues their preparation for the upcoming 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Recommended articles

The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will take place in India and the Flamingos visited His Excellency Gangaharan Balasubramanian their High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Amaju Pinnick-led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) explained in a statement that the Flamingos' visit to the High Commissioner comes as they aim to get visas to the country.

At the India High Commission in Abuja, the Flamingos were hosted and given a crash course on the country they are visiting.

Flamingos to face Germany, Chile and New Zealand at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
Flamingos to face Germany, Chile and New Zealand at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Pulse Nigeria

At the event, the India High Commissioner explained that the Flamingos should seize the opportunity to shine at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

He explained to the Flamingos that they can emulate the exploits of Super Falcons stars Francisca Ordega of CSKA Moscow and Asisat Oshoala of Barcelona Femeni.

In a statement, the India High Commissioner said, "I am very happy to see you all; it is indeed an honor to host you.

"I want to wish you the best of luck during the World Cup competition in India. We hope to see the next Oshoala and Ordega in this team.”

Ruth David NFF’s Director of Competition thanked the High Commissioner for his hospitality. She responded, "On behalf of the President, Board, and Management of Nigeria Football Federation, we thank the High Commissioner for this hospitality and we want to assure you that the NFF appreciates your understanding and cooperation at all times that we require the same.

Flamingos were well received at the Indian High Commission ahead of 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
Flamingos were well received at the Indian High Commission ahead of 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Pulse Nigeria

“The Flamingos are already looking forward to being in India and to savour the beauty of the country, and also to put up a good attitude on and off the pitch.”

The Flamingos take on Germany, Chile, and New Zealand in Group B of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup being hosted by India from October, 11th till 30th.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Flamingos visit Indian High Commission ahead of 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Flamingos visit Indian High Commission ahead of 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Boston Celtics suspend Nigerian NBA Coach Ime Udoka for 2022/23 season

Boston Celtics suspend Nigerian NBA Coach Ime Udoka for 2022/23 season

3 friendlies involving African teams you should watch this international break

3 friendlies involving African teams you should watch this international break

Super Eagles vice-captain William Troost- Ekong reveals Nigeria's mission against Algeria

Super Eagles vice-captain William Troost- Ekong reveals Nigeria's mission against Algeria

Moffi gets huge boost for Algeria friendly with Ligue 1 award

Moffi gets huge boost for Algeria friendly with Ligue 1 award

Nations League: Giroud, Mbappe, KdB, Eriksen & other superstars on target

Nations League: Giroud, Mbappe, KdB, Eriksen & other superstars on target

Trending

The PSG trio of Mbappe Neymar and Hakimi were spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert on Friday night

Watch: Messi missing as Mbappe, Neymar and Hakimi spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert

Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Meet 16-year-old Barcelona sensation Vicky Lopez eligible to play for Nigeria
SUPER FALCONS

Meet 16-year-old Barcelona sensation Vicky Lopez eligible to play for Nigeria

Darwin Nunez smiling during a training session in Liverpool.
VIDEO

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again