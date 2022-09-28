Flamingos touch down in India ahead of FIFA U-17 WWC

Flamingos now in India, travel from Nigeria to Istanbul and connect flight to Kocaeli.

Nigeria's under 17 women's national team known as the Flamingos are now in India.

The Flamingos departed the shores of Nigeria for Turkey Istanbul on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

The team and officials led by Head Coach Bankole Olowookere connected from Istanbul to arrive in India via a private airline by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)

The Flamingos' arrival for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup was announced through the official social media accounts of the Super Falcons.

A statement along with pictures said, "Our Flamingos safely arrived in Istanbul before connecting to Kocaeli today and had since settled down at Dedeman Hotel to continue their preparations."

Before their travel to the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, the Flamingos paid a visit to the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria in Abuja.

The Flamingos were charged to be good ambassadors of the country in India and follow the footsteps of Super Falcons stars such as Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega.

The Flamingos has an amazing qualification run without defeat to qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

The team will start their group B against Germany, with other fixtures against Chile and New Zealand.

