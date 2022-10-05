FIFA U-17 WWC

Flamingos lose 1-3 to Fenerbahçe in friendly

Tosin Abayomi
Super Falcons star Patrica George shines as her Fenerbahçe team beats Flamingos 3-1 in a friendly,

Nigeria's U-17 Women's football team known as the Flamingos suffered a 3-1 loss to Turkish First Division side Fenerbahçe in a friendly.

The Flamingos are in Turkey for a 1-day camp as they continue their preparations for the 2022 FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup in India.

The Flamingos defeated Galatasaray 3-1 to celebrate Nigerian independence day in their first friendly played in Turkey.

The second friendly in Turkey also ended in a 3-1 scoreline but not in favor of the Flamingos this time around.

The Flamingos faced off against Super Falcons of Nigeria striker Patrica George who joined Fenerbahçe during the summer transfer window.

Busan Seker scored in the 35th minute Fenerbahçe a lead which they took to the halftime break.

In the 80th minute, Seler scored her second of the game to give Fenerbache a comfortable advantage.

The Flamingos pulled one back through Etim Edidiong in the 90th minute but Nina Kpaho had the final word for Fenerbahçe with their third in the 93rd minute.

The team led by Head Coach Bankole Olowookere will now depart the town of Kocaeli for the India venue of the tournament.

The Flamingos will now face Germany in their Group B opener on Tuesday, October 11, and later New Zealand and Chile.

