2022 FIFA U-17 WWC

Flamingos beat USA 4-3 on penalties, advance to semifinal for the 1st time

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Flamingos make history, beat USA 4-3 to reach semifinal for the 1st time.

Flamingos beat USA 4-3 on penalties, advance to semifinal for the 1st time
Flamingos beat USA 4-3 on penalties, advance to semifinal for the 1st time

Nigeria's under 17 women's national team known as the Flamingos defeated the United States of America (USA) on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Read Also

The Flamingos had to overcome adverse weather of lightening and Thunder at the 2022 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

the Flamingos sat deep to start following kick off after the delay at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Following the foul on Amina Bello, Omamuzo Edafe converted a penalty to put the Flamingos ahead as early as the 27th minute.

Nigeria's under 17 women's national team known as the Flamingos defeated the United States of America (USA)
Nigeria's under 17 women's national team known as the Flamingos defeated the United States of America (USA) Pulse Nigeria

The USA continued to press the Flamingos and in the 49th minute would get the equalizer.

A deflected effort by Amelia Villarreal leveled the game as both sides went to the halftime break 1-1 scoreline.

The second half will see the USA mount relentless pressure on the Flamingos. The USA racked up several corners camping in the Flamingos half on the attack.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw but there would be no extra-time as they proceeded to a penalty shoot out.

The Flamingos will take on the winner of the other quarterfinal between Tanzania and Columbia
The Flamingos will take on the winner of the other quarterfinal between Tanzania and Columbia Pulse Nigeria

Defender Comfort Folorunsho missed the only spot kick for the Flamingos as Omamuzo Edafe scored the fifth to seal the victory.

The Flamingos now progress to the semifinal for the time in Nigerian football history. The team will take on the winner of the other quarterfinal between Tanzania and Columbia.

The semifinal is scheduled for the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Flamingos beat USA 4-3 on penalties, advance to semifinal for the 1st time

    Flamingos beat USA 4-3 on penalties, advance to semifinal for the 1st time

  • Time and where to watch Flamingos against USA

    Thunder and Lightning delay Flamingos kick off against USA

  • Olympic Eagles promised ₦10m to beat Tanzania

    Olympic Eagles promised ₦10m to beat Tanzania

Recommended articles

Flamingos beat USA 4-3 on penalties, advance to semifinal for the 1st time

Flamingos beat USA 4-3 on penalties, advance to semifinal for the 1st time

I understand why fans vandalised Abuja Stadium - Emmanuel Dennis on World Cup heartbreak

I understand why fans vandalised Abuja Stadium - Emmanuel Dennis on World Cup heartbreak

3 sure straight wins to stake on Bet9ja from the English Championship this weekend

3 sure straight wins to stake on Bet9ja from the English Championship this weekend

All you need to know about SuperPicks

All you need to know about SuperPicks

Real Madrid vs. Sevilla: 3 options to include in your ticket

Real Madrid vs. Sevilla: 3 options to include in your ticket

How to win BIG on the SuperPicks Predictor game

How to win BIG on the SuperPicks Predictor game

'I am the manager' - Ten Hag insists on consequences despite Ronaldo's 'apology'

'I am the manager' - Ten Hag insists on consequences despite Ronaldo's 'apology'

Osimhen to battle Gavi, Valverde for pre-World Cup award in Qatar

Osimhen to battle Gavi, Valverde for pre-World Cup award in Qatar

Arsenal narrowly missed out on Calvin Bassey - Agent

Arsenal narrowly missed out on Calvin Bassey - Agent

Trending

Reactions to Ronaldo as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

Nigeria beats Japan to win Bayern Youth Cup

Nigeria beats Japan to win Bayern Youth Cup

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Perea and Sanchez during the game. Photo credit: Bild

31-year-old escapes punishment after showing his pen*s during a match