Flamingos beat USA 4-3 on penalties, advance to semifinal for the 1st time

The Flamingos had to overcome adverse weather of lightening and Thunder at the 2022 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

the Flamingos sat deep to start following kick off after the delay at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Following the foul on Amina Bello, Omamuzo Edafe converted a penalty to put the Flamingos ahead as early as the 27th minute.

Flamingos advance 4-3 on penalties

The USA continued to press the Flamingos and in the 49th minute would get the equalizer.

A deflected effort by Amelia Villarreal leveled the game as both sides went to the halftime break 1-1 scoreline.

The second half will see the USA mount relentless pressure on the Flamingos. The USA racked up several corners camping in the Flamingos half on the attack.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw but there would be no extra-time as they proceeded to a penalty shoot out.

Defender Comfort Folorunsho missed the only spot kick for the Flamingos as Omamuzo Edafe scored the fifth to seal the victory.

The Flamingos now progress to the semifinal for the time in Nigerian football history. The team will take on the winner of the other quarterfinal between Tanzania and Columbia.