Flamingos beat Galatasaray 3-1 in friendly

The Flamingos departed the country for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India stopping over in Istanbul Turkey.

The friendly match between the Flamingos and the Turkish women’s club, Galatasaray took place in the town of Kocaeli

The Flamingos have a 10-day training camp ahead of this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals in India.

They took the lead in the 26th minute of the encounter through striker Opeyemi Ajakaye.

Eight minutes later Edidiong Etim increased the Flamingos' lead but Ebru Topliv pulled one back for Galatasaray as the first half ended 2-1 in favor of Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria

In the 77th minute, Etim scored her second of the game as the Flamingos held on to record a 3-1 victory.

The victory comes hours after Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau was elected as the new President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).